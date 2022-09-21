Roblox & Spotify Partner For Planet Hip-Hop Collab

Spotify has teamed up with Roblox to bring players a unique experience within the game as you will be able to explore Planet-Hip-Hop. This will be a totally unique experience in which you and others will be able to interact on a space dedicated to a specific genre of music and enjoy some awesome tunes as they are hand-picked by the service to be enjoyed on their island. Here's Spotify's rundown of what they have done with the place.

Beginning today, we're excited to introduce fans to Planet Hip-Hop, a futuristic universe dedicated to the world of hip-hop. Just like Spotify Island and K-Park, this is a meeting place for fans and artists to play, explore, and connect—created with the goal of bringing artists and fans closer together. When you enter the futuristic portal through the Spotify Island mainland, you'll be able to smoothly parkour your way through the low-gravity world and discover a number of different easter eggs hidden throughout the portal. Players will also be able to create their own hip-hop sounds powered by Soundtrap, visit our snack bar, grab a few special treats, and even personalize your own vehicle to drive around the planet. In the coming days, fans who want to interact with Doechii can head over to Doechii's Swamp. Inspired by her Florida roots, players are first greeted by the mysterious swampy moss, flooded floors and vines as they enter the experience. We chose hip-hop as our second genre focus on Spotify Island for its dedicated fan following and unique set of elements that reach far beyond music, and into fashion, beauty and more.

We have more info on the entire creation and Roblox experience you can enjoy on Spotify's latest blog, which you can check out here. As far as Planet Hip-Hop, it is officially open this morning for you to visit.