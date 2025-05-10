Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: BOTSU, Peculiar Pixels

Robot Sporting Game BOTSU Announced For Steam

Compete in multiple sporting events as athletic ragdoll robots in BOTSU, set to be released on PC via Steam sometime in Q3 2025

Compete in chaotic online or local 4v4 ragdoll battlesports, featuring unique event modifiers each match.

Game modes include Box-Ball, Stockpile, and Sumo Survival, focusing on physics-based robot competition.

Customize your bot, upgrade gear, and hang out in a voxel city social space between intense matches.

Developer Peculiar Pixels and publisher Devolver Digital revealed their next game, BOTSU, in which robots will compete against each other. This is basically what would happen if they made robots fight in American Gladiators, as you'll compete in multiple events as robots with ragdoll physics. The game has no official release date beyond Q3 2025, but enjoy the trailer and info here while we wait for more details.

BOTSU

ARE YOU READY TO BOTSU? It's the ultimate robo-sport showdown! Compete online or split-screen in a series of ragdoll, physics-based battlesports to prove your mechanical mettle. Select from dozens of event variants and face off in team-based competition to earn victorious XP and another highlight for bragging rights. Each round can have a whole host of modifiers with gadget power-ups, gravity boosters, missing limbs, water levels and even more – every match is a new challenge.

BOX-BALL: Take to the field as two teams of battling bots compete to score goals with hydraulic precision in football, basketball, beachball, and legally distinct wizard sportsball. Just don't hold onto that ball for too long, or you might find yourself paying an explosive penalty.

Take to the field as two teams of battling bots compete to score goals with hydraulic precision in football, basketball, beachball, and legally distinct wizard sportsball. Just don't hold onto that ball for too long, or you might find yourself paying an explosive penalty. STOCKPILE: Exert android superiority over opposing teams by stealing their stock by any means necessary. These bots aren't playing for the love of the game, folks, this is all about robo-dominance.

Exert android superiority over opposing teams by stealing their stock by any means necessary. These bots aren't playing for the love of the game, folks, this is all about robo-dominance. SUMO SURVIVAL: Outlast your opponents because the floor is lava! It's the ultimate test of chrome-clad chaos. No move is too dirty, no blow is too low and you strike to stand atop the mechanical mountain as the BOTSU Champion.

Party up in 4-player split-screen and go head-to-head with online teams in matches with up to 8 players 4v4. Hang out with your fellow bots in the sandbox social space between matches, where you can play casual games, upgrade and customize your gear, or just admire the voxel views of the city. These aren't your average sluggish ragdolls. You're a Bot athlete at the height of your career. You can sprint, jump, flip, climb, breakdance, fly and break through the sound barrier with your overpowered rocket boosters as you combine acrobatics with combat in the world's most ridiculous display of physics-based fighting.

