Robots At Midnight Announced At Golden Joystick Awards

A brand new sci-fi adventure game is on the way as Robots At Midnight made its debut during the Golden Joystick Awards last weekend.

Article Summary Finish Line Games unveils Robots At Midnight, a new sci-fi action RPG, at the Golden Joystick Awards.

Set in a Cassette Futurist world, players will explore the planet of Yob and battle sinister robots.

Players can utilize The MITT gauntlet for combat and interaction with the game's diverse environments.

Robots At Midnight is planned for release in 2024 for PC and Xbox, with a gripping narrative journey.

Indie game developer and publisher Finish Line Games revealed their latest game, Robots At Midnight, during the 41st annual Golden Joystick Awards. This is an all-new 3D sci-fi action RPG game that has been set in an expansive 1980s Cassette Futurist world. Here, you will battle it out in intense combat against satirical robots, giant mechanical monsters, and an ever-growing evil power making it all happen as you get to explore a deep narrative story that you will only be able to experience by exploring. The game doesn't have a release date beyond the idea we'll see it sometime in 2024 for PC and Xbox. Until we learn more, enjoy the trailer below.

"Robots at Midnight is an Action-RPG with intense combat, colossal monsters, and satirical robots set in a narrative-driven and expansive Cassette Futurist world. Built as a luxury destination now in ruins, the planet of Yob is now unforgiving. Overrun with dangerous inhabitants, Yob will be a challenge for any human to endure. Learn the secrets of your family and this world to uncover the corruption that lies within. Find your fighting style as you battle robots, manage your stamina, and perfect your skills and strategy. Test your scrap 'metal'!"

"What would you do if you woke up in a completely new world? Help Zoe discover what happened and learn more about the world of Yob. From climbing and jump boosting to dodging and flipping, use unique paths and strategies for exploring the world or getting the upper hand in combat. Harness the power of your space gauntlet, known as The MITT, to boost, punch, and kick off objects and enemies! Whether an unlikely friend or a formidable foe, you'll discover a variety of robots throughout the world. Each robot has its own strengths and weaknesses for you to discover."

