The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 23: Dragonite Ex

The Dragons fly high with Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames which features Dratini, Dragonair, and Tera Dragonite ex.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we continue with the Dragon-types.

The Dragonite fans are really eating in this set. Artist satoma illustrates Dratini underwater, looking cute and innocent. We get another watery card with the Dragonair, which shows the gorgeous, serpentine Pokémon sitting on a placid body of water that reflects the royal purple and golden sky. 5ban Graphics illustrates the Tera Dragonite ex, whose Tera typing matches its original typing of Dragon, which differs from many of the Tera Pokémon in this set, which uses a transformative Tera-typing.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the standard section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

