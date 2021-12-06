Rocket League Announces New Collaboration With Ford

Psyonix revealed that they have formed a new collaboration for Rocket League as they'll have new content coming with Ford. The collab will see two different versions of the Ford Mustang come to the game as players will have a chance to race around the track in the Mach-E RLE as well as the Shelby GT350R RLE. Each one looking and sounding like the way they came off the assembly line. Those looking to get their hands on these awesome cards will have a chance to do so starting on December 9th when they drop in the shop, but you'll only have until December 22nd to buy them. Here's some added details of what each car will come with.

Whether you're looking for the authenticity of classic American muscle, or the high-tech speed of the new all-electric Mustang, these cars represent the fusion between power and innovation from different generations. The Ford Mustang Mach-E Rocket League Edition (RLE) and the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R RLE will be available in Rocket League on December 9 through December 22. The Mustang Mach-E becomes electrically charged when it goes supersonic, giving it a shocking visual lightning effect. Players can also get everything in both bundles for 2000 Credits. Plus, both the Ford Mustang Mach-E RLE and Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R RLE are customizable with other Rocket League items. Here's everything included in both Mustang bundles: FORD MUSTANG MACH-E RLE – 1100 CREDITS Ford Mustang Mach-E RLE (Octane Hitbox) Ford Performance Decal 98 Decal

Ford Mustang Mach-E RLE Wheels

E.V. Boost

Mustang Mach-E Player Banner

Ford Mustang Mach-E RLE Engine Audio FORD MUSTANG SHELBY GT350R RLE – 1100 CREDITS Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R RLE (Dominus Hitbox) Ford Performance Decal 98 Decal

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R RLE Wheels

98 Player Banner

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R RLE Engine Audio

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rocket League Ford Mustang Mach-E™ SUV and Ford Shelby® GT350R Trailer (https://youtu.be/A-zMRYU0Tdc)