Rocket League Reveals New Neon Nights Event This Week Psyonix has a new event for you to take part in for Rocket League as new designs, modes, and more come to Neon Nights.

Psyonix has revealed a brand new event for Rocket League this week as we go into the bright colors and flashing lights with Neon Nights. Starting on January 25th and running all the way until February 7th, the team has given the game a bit of brighter colors and louder sounds as several new additions make their way in, all with brand new music from Cochise setting the mood. We got more details below before the event kicks off next Wednesday.

"Fueled by a daily diet of anime and video games, Platinum recording artist Cochise made some major waves last year, including releasing his sophomore album and landing a coveted spot in XXL's future-defining 2022 Freshman Class. Now we're welcoming his high-pitched vocals into the world of Neon Nights! With Cochise's hyperactive tracks setting the mood, Neon Nights offers a fresh batch of signature Items for your collecting pleasure. Right off the jump, Cochise enters the Arena with "LONG WAY," his newest track written specifically for Rocket League! The track will also be available in-game as a Player Anthem. Alongside this new song, you can earn Challenge Rewards like the INSPECTION Decal, Topper, and Avatar Border. The bass-boosted bars keep flowing with the TURN IT UP Player Anthem, or hit up the Item shop to grab the POCKET ROCKET Player Anthem. Throughout the Event, players can earn up to five Golden Moons that unlock Items from the Zephyr, Victory, and Overdrive Item Series'. Golden Moons work the same way as previous Golden rewards⁠—complete the Challenge up to five times to earn Golden Moons, then open them in your Inventory to unlock items."

