Posted in: Epic Games, Games, Psyonix, Rocket League, Video Games | Tagged: rocket league

Rocket League Season 15 Has Officially Launched

Psyonix has officially launched Season 15 of Rocket League, as players can dive into Salty Fest with a number of new additions.

Article Summary Rocket League Season 15 kicks off with new Salty Fest and Nissan Fairlady Z Car Body.

Enhanced gameplay with new Arena variant, more LTMs, and quality-of-life updates.

Monstercat rocks Season 15 with fresh EDM-punk theme song and rock-inspired playlist.

Updates include chat timestamps for tactical comms and clearer demolition audio.

Psyonix has officially launched the latest season for Rocket League, as players can drive into Season 15 and experience the new Salty Fest. The big car headlining the season is the new Nissan Fairlady Z Car Body (Dominus hitbox), available in the Rocket Pass Premium if you decide to go in that direction. You'll also see a new Arena variant, a grassier version of Salty Shores, more limited-time modes in Private Matches, Offline Exhibition Matches and Custom Tournament Matches, chat timestamps, demolition audio changes, and other quality-of-life updates. We have more details about the content from their latest blog below.

Rocket League – Season 15

Salty Shores is looking a little less… well, salty. The seaside view gets swapped out for stadium podiums and a skatepark as we lay down the turf and welcome the crowds for Salty Shores' Salty Fest! Of course, it wouldn't be a festival without new music. Monstercat artists Mazare and Dead Pony blend a furious mix of EDM and punk rock in this Season's theme song "Generation Gap." Rocket League Radio also gets a revamp as Monstercat provides a fresh selection of rock-inspired tracks from Fairlane, Silverstein, Point North, and Story Untold, while Season 15's Rocket Pass Premium includes two new Player Anthems! More LTMs

Wanna swap the Rocket Ball for the pigskin? Wish you could boost to no end like a bounty hunter on the chase? Then we've got some Eggstra Special news for you! Update v2.40 (going live the day before Season 15) adds more LTMs you can play in Private Matches, Offline Exhibition Matches, and Custom Tournament Matches without waiting for them to be one of the dueling Arcade Playlists:

Eggstra Special Mode

G-Force Frenzy

Gridiron



Also, Season 15 adds these LTMs to the Game Mode selector in Private Matches, Offline Exhibition Matches, and Custom Tournament Matches—so that you don't have to use the Mutator Settings to access them:

Beach Ball

Boomer Ball

Demolition

Dropshot Rumble

Moonball

Pinball

Speed Demon

Spike Rush

Super Cube



Chat Timestamps

With the frenetic speed of Rocket League matches, it's useful to look back at the chat and know who said what and when. ⁠That "when" has been missing until Season 15! The addition of timestamps to sent chat messages should allow more tactical communication between players and reduce the likelihood of messages being misinterpreted. The timestamps will be based on how much time is left in the match. Finally, some important context for [3:00] What a save! [2:59] What a save! [2:58] What a save! Demolition Audio Update Fast cars, furious riffs, and frenetic boosts? Sounds like a blast. And speaking of blasts, you'll notice changes to audio clarity for supersonic collisions. Demolition audio has been tweaked so it's easier to detect whether it's your teammates or opponents who have just gone up in smoke!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!