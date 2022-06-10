Rocket League Season 7 Will Start On June 15th

Psyonix revealed this week that they will officially be launching Season 7o of Rocket League with new content on June 15th. This season gets a little fancier as players will be given a new place to play in the Guilded Utopia Arena, which looks like it's owned by Mr. Monopoly. There will also be a new Anniversary Event happening later this summer, several new updates, and a new Rocket Pass. You can read more details from the devs below as the season will go live on June 16th.

The Season 7 Rocket Pass will give players a taste of the finer things in life. Dine on succulent Sushi Roller Wheels while you enjoy the illustrious atmosphere of the animated Aquarium Player Banner. Need an outfit for the occasion? Dress for success with the diamond-laden Carat Cutter Wheels and Gatsby-Esque Marble Floor Decal while showing off your new Kinda Big Deal Player Title. Tired of missing open nets? Well, now you can pay someone to make those shots for you! Introducing Maestro, the ritziest car on the block. Dripping with panache, this stately sedan looks right at home cruising through Beverly Hills or carefully aiming redirects with its Dominus Hitbox. The best players deserve the best rewards, that's why Rocket League Season 7 is introducing Golden Painted Items. These super rare showpieces can be found in Rocket Pass Pro Tiers, which occur once you've reached tier 70. Some of these flashy rewards will require players to reach Tiers as high as 150!

Aurora borealis at this time of year? No, that's just the new Rocket League Utopia Coliseum (Gilded) Arena! With glorious pillars and marbled floors, this is the perfect place to host your next event, as long as that event is Soccar. Not everything needs to be elegant, though. Take a break from the glitz and glamour to earn new Tournament Rewards! Get old-school with the arcade cabinet-themed Got Next Player Banner, or feel the burn with the flaming Nunya: Roasted Wheels. Fortunate players might even unlock the Black Market Dunker Goal Explosion, a burst of glazed donuts that are guaranteed to start a sugar rush! Finally, test your fortune with the Select Favorites 2 Series which will begin dropping as Blueprints on June 16, the day after the season begins. Enjoy hand-picked classics including the Dueling Dragons Goal Explosion, hypnotic Zomba Wheels, and the galactic Interstellar Decal.