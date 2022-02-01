Rocket League Sideswipe Season Two Is Live Wednesday

Psyonix released new details for the second season of Rocket League Sideswipe, as the latest content for the mobile game will launch Wednesday. Season Two will present a brand new Rocket Pass, Season Challenges, as well as an entirely new mode as you can now play Volleyball. Volleyball Mode is designed to be a high-flying, 2v2 system in which you'll have to rocket up and play the game with a central net, a new ball, and no goals. Much like volleyball itself, you'll only score by getting it over the net and hitting the ground on your opponent's side. You can read more about the seasonal additions below.

New Items

Missing some of your favorite items from Rocket League? Well, wipe those tears away cause Season 2 of Sideswipe is bringing the classics back. Get fan-favorite Items like the Supernova and Dueling Dragons Goal Explosions, Sunset 1986 Wheels, the Breakout Car, and lots more! Make sure to keep your SP full because plenty of painted items will be making their way into the Item Shop throughout the Season.

Casual Playlists

If you're looking to chill out and play a couple of quick matches, Casual is the perfect place to relax. You'll be able to practice your craziest shots against real opponents without affecting your rank.

Volleyball Mode

Hoops is out, and Volleyball is in for Season 2! This high-flying 2v2 mode features a central net, a new ball, and NO GOALS?!? You'll score points when the ball touches the floor, allowing for powerful spikes and last-second saves. Extra Modes will rotate each season, so don't miss out!

Rocket League Sideswipe – Season One Rewards

As Season 1 comes to a close, all Competitive Ranks will be reset. Don't worry—your hard work will be generously rewarded! Players will receive season-exclusive Titles and Quick Chat Stickers based on their peak rank during Season 1. Rewards may take a short time to appear in your Garage following Season 2's launch.