Rocket League Will Launch Season 11 Later This Week

Psyonix has released new details this week about Season 11 coming to Rocket League, as it will launch this Wednesday, June 7th.

Psyonix revealed that they are going to be launching Season 11 for Rocket League as it arrives later in the week. The season will add a number of vehicles to the mix for you to purchase and unlock in the shop, along with a brand new seaside arena to battle it out in, as well as some new rewards for tournament play. We have more details of the season below, as you can read the full notes on their website.

SEASIDE RIDE

Right off the starting line, one car leads this year's big race—the Nissan Silvia! This JDM classic's S13 chassis is famous for its quickness and fearsome agility. In-game, it uses a Hybrid Hitbox that can handle just about anything you throw at it. Of course, not everyone is satisfied with stock. The tuned-up Nissan Silvia RLE takes your ride to the next level with a custom hood scoop, carbon fiber mods, and a dramatic rear wing. Players who want to go all in on the drift look can even equip a mismatched set of Nissan Silvia RLE Wheels! Both cars will be available in-game through Rocket Pass Premium. What's that? Glad you asked!

SOCCAR BY THE SEA Every celebration needs its venue, and Estadio Vida is the perfect place to be merry! This Arena is nestled in the heart of a seaside village famous for its loving fans and gorgeous sunsets. Of course, the sounds of cheering fans isn't the only thing echoing through the Arena. Featured in the Season 11 Gameplay Trailer, you'll be able to get "Não Sei Parar" by Bhaskar & Afterclapp as an in-game Player Anthem through the Item Shop. Rocket League Radio will also start playing new Monstercat tracks for Season 11 including songs by Brazilian artist Carola, so get ready to groove! ROCKET LEAGUE: CHAMPIONS OF DRIFT Soccar is for everyone, but only the best of the best can make it down the mountain in one piece. This Season has tons of exciting new Tournament Rewards… if you have the skills to earn them! Bite into the Hot 'Za Topper, or pull off devilish demos with the Flaming Fork Antenna. Don't sweat it though, 'cause the rainbow Unicorn Juice Boost can wash away even the hottest competition. If you're lucky enough, you might even get one of this Season's Black Market rewards! The Chemergy Goal Explosion bursts into a gooey glob of brilliance, while the animated Autobahn Decal turns cars into your own personal highway.

