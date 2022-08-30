Rocket League's Latest Collaboration Is With Ferrari

Psyonix revealed the latest collaboration for Rocket League is coming this week as Ferrari will be making an appearance in the game. Specifically, you'll be getting your hands on the 296 GTB in all of its glory, looking and sounding like the genuine article, and with any luck, handling just like it as best they can in a video game. The car will drop onto all platforms on August 31st, but you'll only have a short amount of time to snag it as it will go away on September 6th. We have more details from the team on the addition below.

Legendary luxury sports car maker Ferrari has joined the party. As the Ferrari 296 GTB comes racing into the arena, players will also get a chance to score a free Ferrari Player Banner. Do we really need to explain how cool this is? Ferrari is going to be in Rocket League! It's impossible not to appreciate a Ferrari's incredible engine noise and innovative styling. For the lucky few who get to drive one, the car's true glory shines when you hit the road. With everything from its engine to aerodynamics representing the pinnacle of engineering, the Ferrari 296 GTB creates an exquisitely unique driving experience. While not everyone can get behind the wheel in real life, the in-game version comes with everything you need to bring the power of the Ferrari 296 GTB into the i Arena.

FERRARI 296 GTB BUNDLE (2000 CREDITS)

Ferrari 296 GTB (Dominus Hitbox)

Ferrari 296 GTB Engine Audio

Ferrari 296 GTB Wheels

Ferrari Antenna

Assetto Fiorano Decal

Note: Items included in the bundle can only be equipped by the Ferrari 296 GTB. The Ferrari 296 GTB cannot be customized with other branded content.

ROCKET LEAGUE FERRARI PLAYER BANNER

Ferrari is a global luxury automotive brand that defies all expectations. Fans of Ferrari can show their support with the free Ferrari Player Banner, available to claim in the Item Shop beginning tomorrow!