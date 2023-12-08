Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Rocket Racing

Rocket Racing Has Officially Been Launched In Fortnite

Fortnite has launched the new Rocket Racing game today, giving you the chance to race against other players on a unique track.

Article Summary Rocket Racing Season Zero launches in Fortnite with 26 tracks and ranked play.

Introducing car customization with cross-game ownership from Rocket League.

Compete in Rocket Racing for free in Fortnite via download or cloud gaming.

Prepare for exciting updates including leaderboards and creator-made tracks in 2024.

Epic Games has launched the latest addition to Fortnite this morning as Rocket Racing is now live and ready for you to compete. The team has been hyping this new addition since the Big Bang event earlier this month, as they have essentially taken the mechanics of Rocket League and applied them to the game as a racing title. So, buying into what Psyonix had made paid off for a good crossover. You can read more details of the new game mode below before playing it right now.

Rocket Racing

Master your drift, fly, turbo, and air dodge skills as you race through an ever-growing selection of tracks. In Rocket Racing Season Zero, put your skills to the test in 26 tracks. Avoid towering obstacles, take shortcuts, and flip onto walls to blast past your competition. This is just the start of the race with new modes, tracks, and more in 2024!

Rankings

With Season Zero comes Season Zero Ranked! Rocket Racing Seasons will have their own Ranked Seasons, meaning when Season 1 releases, Season 1 Ranked will also release. In ranked play, climb the ranks to unlock more tracks! Once you reach Diamond, you'll have access to all tracks in ranked.

Car Customization & Cross-Game Ownership

Take your favorite Rocket League cars on new adventures! All players have a Locker in Fortnite, and in the "Vehicle" section you can equip a car to use in Rocket Racing. A Fortnite Vehicle consists of three types of Locker items: Car Bodies, Decals, and Wheels. If you own the Octane, Cyclone, Jäger 619 or Lamborghini Huracán STO Car Bodies in Rocket League, you also now own them in your Fortnite Locker! Just make sure you're playing Fortnite with the same Epic Games account you use to play Rocket League.

How To Access

Rocket Racing is a new racing experience that can be found inside of Fortnite and played for free! You can either download Fortnite or play Fortnite through cloud gaming via Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, or Amazon Luna. Season Zero's not even the starting line for Rocket Racing – exciting updates are boosting in soon, including speed run leaderboards, further customization options, creator-made tracks, and Season 1 planned for early 2024. Get your head start in Season Zero so you'll be revved and ready for the leaderboards!

