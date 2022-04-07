Rogue Legacy 2 Confirmed To Release Later This Month

Cellar Door Games announced today that they will be releasing the full version of Rogue Legacy 2 as the game comes to PC and consoles this month. The game has been in Early Access for over a year and a half while the team has slowly been working on it through the pandemic. Now we get Version 1,0 on the Epic Games Store, as well as on Xbox consoles on April 28th, 2022. You can read more about it below as we wait for the content to drop in a few weeks.

New monsters, new traps, and new layouts await you every time you enter the Kingdom. This is a world where improvisation, and not memorization is the key to success. Wildly New Classes: No two classes play the same. Hide atop Ivy Canopies as the Ranger, and rain poisoned arrows down onto your foes. Take to the skies as a Dragon Lancer and fly across the skies striking foes at massive speeds. Or sing and dance through your enemies, as the joyous bard, leaving only a trail of bodies behind you. Rogue Legacy 2 supports 15 new classes, with 15 distinct styles of play.

Relics and Resolve: One of the most exciting new features to Rogue Legacy 2 is the ability to pick up Relics, which are unique items that change how your run is played. Gain stat modifiers, complete special challenges, and even gain brand new abilities as you traverse the kingdom. But be careful, the more Relics you obtain the more your resolve is shaken, and all Relics are lost if your hero perishes.

Your journey has only begun after beating the final boss in RL2. There is a ton more to explore and discover on multiple playthroughs. You must choose how the game gets harder, from unique biome hazards, to special boss fights. The experience keeps changing for near infinite replayability. More of Everything: Of course we're also adding more of everything people loved from the original Rogue Legacy. More traits, more spells, more classes, more biomes, more enemies, more equipment, more rooms, more story. More secrets… Just more everything.