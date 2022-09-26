Rollback Netcode Is Coming To Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

Arc System Works announced this week that they'll be bringing Rollback Netcode over to Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2. With the game being over five years old, there's a lot about the server that needed to be updated in order to make it playable for modern standards. This rollback for the 2.5D brawler is designed to give players the best connections possible and the quickest matchups available so no one is left waiting for a game that might end up getting canceled or stalled out. Before they fully launch it, they will be doing a public test for Rollback Netcode which will start on October 28th, 2022. Here's some additional info on the new addition.

Rollback Netcode will bring Steam players a variety of enhancements to Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2's online play. This will reduce delay in online matches to allow players to enjoy fighting fellow players across distant regions. Steam players can take advantage of the Beta Testing period starting October 28 for an initial Rollback Netcode experience. Arc System Works is also planning toward future Rollback Netcode implementation in Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-.

As the third installment in the Xrd series, Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 remains a fan favorite even five years after initial release. The game offers balance updates while new characters Baiken and Answer join the base game Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- for a total of 25 characters. The storyline from Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- also continues with new scenarios detailing the events after the main story. Players are challenged to test their skills and prove their mettle within a post-apocalyptic world filled with an eclectic cast of insane fighters. More information on Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 Rollback Netcode for Steam will be announced soon on the Arc System Works official Twitter and the game's official website. Players are encouraged to follow along for further details.