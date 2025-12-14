Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Romancing SaGa, Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered International

Romancing Saga -Minstrel Song- Remastered Int. Gets New Release

Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered International has been given a new release both digitally and physically this week

Experience upgraded HD graphics and multiple gameplay enhancements in this classic JRPG revival

Now fully localized in French, German, Italian, and Spanish for the first time, plus English included

Enjoy new recruitable characters, tougher bosses, high-speed mode, mini maps, and New Game+ mode

Square Enix has re-released Romancing Saga -Minstrel Song- Remastered International this past week with new digital and physical options to choose from. The company has provided new digital versions on both PS4a nd PS5, as well as Nintendo Switch 1|2, along with physical copies for those who wish to own it beyond just the game's shop. We have more details with a trailer here, as it is available now.

Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered International

The gods created man and man created stories. The primordial creator Marda brought forth the land of Mardias. In ages past a mighty battle rocked this land, when Elore, the king of the gods, fought three malicious deities: Death, Saruin and Schirach. After a long and drawn-out struggle, Death and Schirach were sealed away and rendered powerless, with the final deity Saruin also trapped through the power of the Fatestones and the noble sacrifice of the hero Mirsa. Now 1,000 years have passed since that titanic battle. The Fatestones lie scattered across the world and the gods of evil are resurgent once more. Eight heroes set off on their own journeys, as if guided by the hand of fate. What tales will these adventurers weave across the vast tapestry of Mardias? You are the only one who can decide!

The original Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- included many of the SaGa series trademark elements, such as the Glimmer and Combo mechanics and was considered to be the epitome of the series when it first released. The free scenario system that lets you create your own storyline remains at the core of the game, letting you select one of eight protagonists with completely different origins and backstories, then set off on a unique journey. This remastered edition has evolved in all areas, featuring upgraded HD graphics and numerous enhancements to improve playability. And for the first time ever, the game will be fully playable in French, German, Italian and Spanish. This makes it highly recommended for both fans of the original and newcomers to the SaGa series.

Brand new localization in French, German, Italian and Spanish (English also included)

Full HD graphical update

Schiele, Marina, Monica and Flammar can now be recruited

Enhanced and more difficult bosses

High speed mode

Mini Maps

New Game+ mode

