Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: A Good Night’s Rest, Rookery Interactive

Rookery Interactive Announces A Good Night's Rest

Rookery Interactive has announced their first official game, A Good Night’s Rest, with a new trailer, but no release date info yet.

Article Summary Rookery Interactive unveils first game, A Good Night’s Rest, a turn-based tactical RPG.

The indie studio, queer women-owned, explores mental health in a hand-drawn world.

Daytime gameplay focuses on resource management and life choices, affecting the story. Night cycle battles against monsters symbolize the character's mental health struggles.

Indie game developer and publisher Rookery Interactive has revealed their debut game on the way called A Good Night's Rest. The company is promoting itself as "a proudly queer women-owned indie games studio," with this turn-based tactical RPG being their first official title. The game will have you roaming the depths of your own subconscious by night as you fight off monsters lurking in the shadows of your mind. All while trying to figure out life as a young adult during the day as you maintain your mental health. All of which has been hand-drawn for a beautiful-looking world. We have more details on the game from the company below, along with the latest trailer above, as we're now waiting to see when they plan to release the game.

A Good Night's Rest

A game of two halves, A Good Night's Rest is a beautifully hand-drawn tale of young adulthood inspired by personal experiences of managing mental health felt by the creatives at Rookery Interactive. Navigating the personal challenges of starting a new chapter in life – leaving friends, family, and the comforts of home to start afresh at university – can be tough, but it's even tougher when the struggles of the day become monsters of the mind.

In A Good Night's Rest players will spend the daytime managing resources and making decisions that will alter the course of the game, offering single-player cozy gameplay. But the night is something different altogether. With an understanding of the toll that poor mental health has on the subconscious mind, Rookery Interactive presents this with a vastly different gameplay style for the night cycle. Fears and concerns felt during the day manifest into monsters from the depths of the subconscious, and it's up to players to face those monsters in this turn-based tactical horror RPG.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!