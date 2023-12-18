Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Asylum, ManaVoid Entertainment, Roots Of Yggdrasil

Roots Of Yggdrasil Receives Late January Release Date

ManaVoid released new information about their upcoming game Roots Of Yggdrasil, including the official release date for January.

Article Summary Roots Of Yggdrasil by ManaVoid debuts in Early Access on January 24, 2024.

Innovative blend of deckbuilding, roguelike, and city-building in a Norse Mythos.

Dynamic gameplay with procedurally generated islands and unique character abilities.

Unlock permanent upgrades in the Holt to fortify your tribe for repeated runs.

Indie game developer ManaVoid Entertainment and publisher Indie Asylum have confirmed a release date for Roots Of Yggdrasil, which is set for late January. The game originally started off in Kickstarter and then eventually showed off different pieces of the game since it got funding. Now we know that the game will be released into Early Access on January 24, 2024. We have more info on the game for you here as we now wait out the next five weeks.

Roots of Yggdrasil

Roots of Yggdrasil presents a rare blend of genres, bringing deckbuilding and roguelike mechanics to a gridless city-building game. Deeply rooted in Norse Mythology, the story follows Sunna, a young Viking woman who leads a troop of resourceful and crafty Vikings trying to make sense of the desolation brought on by Ragnarok. Players' settlements will constantly be in a race against time to avoid the Ginnungagap. Each failure will bring them back to the beginning of their adventure, where they can start anew with more knowledge and a better mastery of the game mechanics.

The Holt is your permanent, customizable home and acts as the main hub of the game. Unlock new mechanics and permanent upgrades that will help you rebuild your tribe! Befriend a diverse cast of Scions, inspired by Norse Mythology, that will bring unique playstyles, bonuses, and modifiers to each loop. Procedurally generated islands, encounters, and events will punctuate the experience, guaranteeing that no two expeditions are the same! Before each run, add and remove building cards to your deck to create different challenges and opportunities each time.

A roguelike city-builder experience where each run matters: gather resources, upgrade your deck, and progress further each time to reach the top of Yggdrasil!

A colorful cast of diverse characters, including deities, heroes, scions, and other beasts inspired by Norse mythology.

A unique drafting/deckbuilding hybrid system that changes which buildings are available during each loop.

A customizable hub called the Holt, where you can unlock permanent upgrades to help you on your subsequent runs and change the experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!