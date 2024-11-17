Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: Emotion Spark Studio, Rue Valley

Rue Valley Launches Open Alpha With New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Rue Valley as the game is currently holding an Open Alpha for you to try on Steam for free

Article Summary Emotion Spark Studio reveals Rue Valley's open alpha with an exciting new gameplay trailer.

Experience a mysterious time loop and embark on a journey of self-discovery in Rue Valley.

Experiment with personalities and store memories to unlock new interactions in the game.

Discover Rue Valley's secrets with its unique 2D parallax comic book art style.

Developer Emotion Spark Studio and publisher Owlcat Games have released a new gameplay trailer for Rue Valley, as an Open Alpha is now available to play. First off, the team has shown off what the Alpha build looks like in this new video, which is for you here, showcasing what you can do in the game as they continue to work on it and improve it before launch. Once you're done watching it, you can head over to the Steam page for the game to request access, as it will be running for a short time.

Rue Valley

Break free from a mysterious time loop! Embark on a journey of self-discovery and resilience. Delve into the enigmatic depths of the small godforsaken town: Rue Valley. Each day feels like an uphill battle against the shadows of your own mind. Along the way, you will encounter a captivating ensemble of characters, each wrestling with their own emotional complexities and revealing hidden depths as you get to know them. Can you muster the courage to unravel the secrets of this temporal anomaly? Can you discover the strength within yourself to rise above adversity and forge a brighter tomorrow?

Craft Your Personality: Be a cold-hearted loner in one loop and a melodramatic loudmouth in the next. Rue Valley 's time loop resets everything, giving players the chance to experiment with their personalities, actions, and answers.

Be a cold-hearted loner in one loop and a melodramatic loudmouth in the next. 's time loop resets everything, giving players the chance to experiment with their personalities, actions, and answers. Store Your Memories: Important memories can be stored in a graph, unlocking unique interactions around the Rue Valley Motel and new mindsets to help build out the main character.

Important memories can be stored in a graph, unlocking unique interactions around the Rue Valley Motel and new mindsets to help build out the main character. Uncover the Secrets of Rue Valley: An anomaly has trapped the area around the Rue Valley Motel in a time loop. Experiment with the main character's actions each day until you have enough evidence to solve the mystery.

An anomaly has trapped the area around the Rue Valley Motel in a time loop. Experiment with the main character's actions each day until you have enough evidence to solve the mystery. 2D Parallax Artstyle: Rue Valley has an instantly recognizable, visually appealing comic book aesthetic inspired by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Disco Elysium.

