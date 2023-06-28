Posted in: Among Us, Games, Indie Games, InnerSloth, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Among Us, Robot Teddy, Schell Games, vr

Among Us VR Reveals New Polis Map Coming This July

Among Us VR is getting a major update added to the game, as the Polis map makes it debut for the first time in VR.

Schell Games, Innersloth, and Robot Teddy all got together to show off a new addition to Among Us VR this morning, as we're getting the Polis map for the game. Technically, the name of this map is Polis Point, as it is a lot like the 2D version you have come to love and hate in the primary game, but different as they have changed up some of the puzzles and mechanics, as well as giving it a 3D look and feel to everything. The company showed off the new map this morning in a quick preview trailer, which you can check out at the bottom. An Open Beta of Polus Point will kick off at 1pm ET on June 29th and run until July 3rd, with an official launch on the Meta Quest Store, Rift, and Steam on July 27th.

"Among Us VR is a party game of teamwork and betrayal. Grab your crew and headset and launch into the VR version of this hit multiplayer game. Play with 4 – 10 players as you complete tasks to hold your ship together. But beware! One or more random players among the crew are Impostors bent on sabotaging and killing everyone."

Gameplay: Experience the core Among Us gameplay you know and love, such as tasks, sabotages, emergency meetings, and venting, but now in VR.

Experience the core Among Us gameplay you know and love, such as tasks, sabotages, emergency meetings, and venting, but now in VR. Chat: Communicate using in-game voice chat (featuring proximity chat) or quick text chat.

Communicate using in-game voice chat (featuring proximity chat) or quick text chat. Minigames: Play old favorites and new-for-VR games.

Play old favorites and new-for-VR games. Customization: Pick your character's color and hat.

Pick your character's color and hat. Comfort and Safety: Adjust your settings to have the best experience possible.

Adjust your settings to have the best experience possible. Cross-Platform in VR: Play with other VR users, even on other VR platforms and headsets.

Play with other VR users, even on other VR platforms and headsets. Locomotion: Choose single or two-handed options.

Choose single or two-handed options. Custom Lobby Settings: 18 settings to customize the game, including 'Hands Visible' and 'Number of Impostors', resulting in millions of setting combinations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!