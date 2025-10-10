Posted in: Fellow Traveller, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, Fellow Traveller, Jump Over The Age

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector To Add More Language Support

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector has a new update coming out around month';s end with an extended language support system

Article Summary Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector receives a free update adding French, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.

The major language support update will be released on October 29, 2025 for all players.

Play as a sleeper, upgrade your ship, and recruit crew in this narrative-rich, tabletop-inspired RPG sequel.

Tackle dangerous contracts and make tough choices as you evade corporate pursuers in a unique sci-fi universe.

Indie game developer Jump Over The Edge and publisher Fellow Traveller revealed the next big update for Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is coming later this month. The core of this update is adding in additional language support, specifically for French, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese, expanding the game's playerbase into other countries with a better translation of the game for players who read and speak those languages. You can see what we mean with the trailer above, as the update will arrive for free on October 29, 2025.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

You are a sleeper, an emulation of a human mind housed in an artificial body. You are on the run from the corporation that made you and the gang that seeks to control you. Commandeer a ship, build a network of crew and allies, and take on challenging contracts as you seek to build a future for yourself. Choose a class, configure your skills, and assemble your crew in unique tabletop-inspired gameplay. Your future depends on the roll of the dice as you make difficult choices in a complex world. Reinventing the award-winning systems of Citizen Sleeper, this RPG will satisfy both fans of the original game and new players alike. To stay one step ahead of your pursuers you'll need three things: A belt-worthy ship, a tight crew and a contract or two.

The ship you stole. It's a ragged old Rig that's seen better days, but it's all you've got. Upgrade your ship to extend its range, reach new locations, and turn it from a hovel to a home. Your crew starts with Serafin, your fellow escapee, and a rock-solid pilot. But you'll need scrappers, engineers, and all sorts to take on the work that'll keep you flying. From temporary contractors to new residents of the Rig, each of these characters has their own story, skills, and troubles. Choose carefully. Contracts take place far from the bars and shops of the Belt's many hubs. These high-risk jobs each have their own challenges. From exploring treacherous derelicts and risky heists to asteroid surveying and ship repair, you'll need to make the most of your skills, crew, and resources to complete the contract and get paid.

