Farming Simulator 22 Reveals Big Farm Brands & Character Creator

GIANTS Software revealed more updates that will be coming to Farming Simulator 22 with some big-name farming brands backing them up. The team decided to give out some info and show off screenshots for the brand new character creator, which came with a ton of new clothing items and accessories to give you tons of options. Not to mention the fact you can now cross-coordinate with players to make a uniform style, and you can do it with a ton of brand names who have allowed their product to be associated with the closet of choices. Enjoy the info we have from them here as the game will be released on November 22nd.

Latest Fashion: Boots, Beards, & Branded Outfits

Players choose from male and female character models, their hairstyle, including a beard or mustache, between various clothing items from top to bottom, and even authentic full-body outfits from international agricultural brands. With headgear, gloves, and glasses, there's also a set of fashionable accessories to put on. Creating a rough weather-hardened farmer with a big, bushy beard and striking sideburns in a brown leather jacket and firm boots is just as possible as creating a vigorous farmer-girl in protective clothing, rocking both a ponytail and safety glasses when driving the big forestry machines to do some precise wood cutting. If players want to dress up accordingly for each task, changing clothes is always possible by opening the wardrobe at the farmhouse.

Virtual Farmers Can Wear Their Favorite Brands

On top of the generic clothing options, virtual farmers can also choose from a set of branded outfits. When running a farming operation heavy on John Deere machinery, dressing up in the distinctive green company color adds to the authenticity of agricultural farming operations. Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Valtra, and others are also represented with their authentic outfits. Thanks to ELTEN, GIANTS Software's trusted partner for safety shoes, and Engelbert Strauss, specialized in high-quality workwear, the safety of virtual farmers is guaranteed, too.

Farming Simulator 22: More Customization For The Farm

Customization of the farming experience doesn't stop with the character: With the new and extensive build mode, players can also individualize their land. Big buildings, production plants, silos, machine halls, and animal pens may give farming operations that impressive size, already visible when multiplayer companions approach the land from afar. But, details like sheds, fences, lamps and floodlights, as well as trees and plants add to the individual charm of each farm. Revamped and improved landscaping tools to sculpt and change the environment, allow players to even change the environment itself.