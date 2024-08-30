Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: harry potter, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Releases Walkthrough Video

Check out the latest video for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, as the developers give you a proper walkthrough of the game

Article Summary Unbroken Studios and WB Games release a walkthrough video for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

The video covers game basics, team joining, career start, and advancing to Quidditch World Cup.

Play solo or with friends in Career Mode, Exhibition Matches, and PvP with customizable options.

Become a champion as yourself or iconic characters using unique play styles and customizable brooms.

Developer Unbroken Studios and publisher WB Games dropped a new video for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, as they gave players a proper walkthrough of the game. The over five-minute video is basically a perfect introduction to the game, as they narrate how you go about joining a Quidditch team, learning the basics, starting your career as a player, and taking your team all the way. We have more details here from the team, as you can enjoy the video above ahead of the game's September 3 release.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Your next chapter takes flight! Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Quidditch by playing solo or sharing the magic with friends and family. Take to the sky as one of the classic positions—Chaser, Seeker, Keeper, or Beater—each with their own unique play style. Soar into legendary Quidditch arenas, as well as maps that showcase never-before-seen areas of the wizarding world. In Career Mode, players begin their Quidditch careers at the Weasley Burrow in the Garden Cup, then take on the challenge of the Hogwarts House Quidditch Cup, where they'll choose their Hogwarts house and face off against familiar characters such as Cedric Diggory and Draco Malfoy. From there, players will represent one of the three great wizarding schools, Beauxbatons Academy of Magic, Durmstrang Institute, or Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the renowned Triwizard Schools Quidditch Cup. Finally, players will take on the ultimate Quidditch challenge on the global stage competing in the Quidditch World Cup.

Career Mode: From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, rise to become a champion either solo or in online co-op with teams of up to 3 friends.

From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, rise to become a champion either solo or in online co-op with teams of up to 3 friends. Exhibition Matches: set your teams, map, and difficulty and play alone or on teams of up to 3 in online co-op.

set your teams, map, and difficulty and play alone or on teams of up to 3 in online co-op. Player vs Player: Test your skills in competitive online matches against other Quidditch teams.

Test your skills in competitive online matches against other Quidditch teams. Customize Your Approach: Level up and use skill points to tailor your play style for each role. Change your flight style by switching between and leveling up different brooms.

Level up and use skill points to tailor your play style for each role. Change your flight style by switching between and leveling up different brooms. Play As Yourself or as Iconic Harry Potter Characters: cosmetic customization options and classic character designs allow you to express your game-time personality.

