Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Launches Third Free DLC

IllFonic has released a brand new DLC for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, as you can now download what is essentially a free content upgrade. Along with getting a new setting and some new ghosts to catch and play as the game has also tossed in uniforms you might recognize from the 2016 film. As well as some quality-of-life updates for the game. You can read the dev notes of it below and check out the teaser trailer, as the DLC is free to download now.

The new map will be beloved by live music fans and clubgoers alike. The map contains a delightful blend of open areas, minor verticality, and connecting hallways. Who knows what's lurking behind each turn… could it be our new Ghost-type – the Watcher, a grotesque and elusive little creature. Look closely, and Ghostbusters fans might just recognize the "Bug-Eyed" ghosts that are well-known from the franchise. Not to mention, there are cool new threads and some great quality-of-life updates. See below for the details.

New Map – The New Motion Club: The New Motion Club is a pillar of the New York underground music scene. From Baxter Hills to Trance Ratton, countless now well-known alternative acts have gotten their start here. After a change in ownership, the venue was expanded to include a two-thousand-square-foot street-level dance hall with the original basement stage reimagined as a comedy club. More space led to bigger bands, with many considering the New Motion Club to be a necessary stop on an artist's path to stardom. What new ownership didn't account for though, was a recent spike in paranormal activity. Are these ghostly parasites drawn to the energy of such a vibrant place, or are they just fans of "the scene" like everyone else? Either way, it's bad for business, but good for busting.

Our studies have unequivocally concluded that this ghost type is a particularly grotesque and elusive little creature. It's safe to assume that before you ever notice a Watcher, it's certainly already noticed you, courtesy of its giant external eye attached via a disgusting semi-corporeal tendon. A Watcher is known for sending its occult oculus hurtling toward intended scare targets and then either recoiling it back to its socket OR pulling its torso to the eye itself, phasing through anything that stands between them. So yes, it's a quite hideous sight all around. New Buster Cosmetics: Including Ghostbusters (2016) film Cosmetics and Gear Shells!

Including Ghostbusters (2016) film Cosmetics and Gear Shells! Numerous Quality Of Life Updates: to improve player's gameplay experiences.

