Rugrats: Adventures In Gameland Will Have A Steam Next Fest Demo

The MIX Games revealed this week that Rugrats: Adventures In Gameland will have a free demo available for Steam Next Fest.

Retro-style platformer based on the classic Nickelodeon series.

Play as all four main babies with individual abilities in game.

Game boasts both 8bit and HD graphics, plus hand-drawn animations.

The MIX Games, along with developer Wallride, revealed Rugrats: Adventures In Gameland will have a free demo for Steam Next Fest. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a retro-inspired adventure puzzle-platformer based on the iconic Nickelodeon animated series. All four of the main babies head off into their imaginations, where they picture themselves inside a video game after seeing a commercial for the latest Reptar game, with all of it designed to play like a classic NES title. The demo will give you a couple of free levels for you to try out, which you'll be able to do when the fest happens from February 5-12.

Rugrats: Adventures In Gameland

A baby-fresh take on retro-inspired gameplay – Featuring a unique co-op design, where kids and parents need to stick together to win! A baby's gotta do what a baby's gotta do! Everyone's favorite babies are back in action! When Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil see a commercial for the new Reptar video game, they pretend that they're in a video game of their own! Through the power of imagination, the babies transform Tommy's house into a video game world full of action, excitement, and adventure!

Join Tommy, Chuckie, and the adorable twins Phil and Lil on a nostalgic adventure filled with chaos and a sprinkle of mischief. Switch between babies, each with their own special abilities, to overcome imagination-fueled levels. Weave through obstacles in high-speed chases, take down powerful bosses, or revel in creating the most destructive path possible as Reptaur. Inspired by classic titles of the NES era, Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is a level-based co-op adventure that mixes retro aesthetics with modern sensibilities. Toggle between the 8bit and HD art styles, and take in the stunning hand-drawn animations reminiscent of the cartoon's original roots.

