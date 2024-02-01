Posted in: Games, Nickelodeon, Video Games | Tagged: , ,

Rugrats: Adventures In Gameland Will Have A Steam Next Fest Demo

The MIX Games revealed this week that Rugrats: Adventures In Gameland will have a free demo available for Steam Next Fest.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Rugrats: Adventures In Gameland demo to debut at Steam Next Fest.
  • Retro-style platformer based on the classic Nickelodeon series.
  • Play as all four main babies with individual abilities in game.
  • Game boasts both 8bit and HD graphics, plus hand-drawn animations.

The MIX Games, along with developer Wallride, revealed Rugrats: Adventures In Gameland will have a free demo for Steam Next Fest. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a retro-inspired adventure puzzle-platformer based on the iconic Nickelodeon animated series. All four of the main babies head off into their imaginations, where they picture themselves inside a video game after seeing a commercial for the latest Reptar game, with all of it designed to play like a classic NES title. The demo will give you a couple of free levels for you to try out, which you'll be able to do when the fest happens from February 5-12.

Rugrats: Adventures In Gameland
Credit: The MIX Games

Rugrats: Adventures In Gameland

A baby-fresh take on retro-inspired gameplay – Featuring a unique co-op design, where kids and parents need to stick together to win! A baby's gotta do what a baby's gotta do! Everyone's favorite babies are back in action! When Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil see a commercial for the new Reptar video game, they pretend that they're in a video game of their own! Through the power of imagination, the babies transform Tommy's house into a video game world full of action, excitement, and adventure!

Join Tommy, Chuckie, and the adorable twins Phil and Lil on a nostalgic adventure filled with chaos and a sprinkle of mischief. Switch between babies, each with their own special abilities, to overcome imagination-fueled levels. Weave through obstacles in high-speed chases, take down powerful bosses, or revel in creating the most destructive path possible as Reptaur. Inspired by classic titles of the NES era, Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is a level-based co-op adventure that mixes retro aesthetics with modern sensibilities. Toggle between the 8bit and HD art styles, and take in the stunning hand-drawn animations reminiscent of the cartoon's original roots.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.