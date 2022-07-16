Rumbleverse Will Officially Launch This Coming August

Iron Galaxy Studios revealed that they now have an official release date for Rumbleverse as the game will be released in August. The team has been testing the game lately and setting it up for launch, however, we expected this one to come out later in the year. Not only are we getting it in a few weeks, but they're also prepping for Season One content already. We have more notes from de development team below about what's to come as the game is currently set to launch on August 11th, 2022.

As you can see, we've been having fun in recent network tests. If you showed up to play, you've helped us calibrate the cannon on the Battle Barge. The Rumble is good to go, so we've decided that we don't even need Early Access. On Launch Day, the game will be free to all – and available to anyone with the strength to download it. Duos will be live, so tag in a friend to watch your back. We know you've been eager to team up!