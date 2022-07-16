Rumbleverse Will Officially Launch This Coming August

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Iron Galaxy Studios revealed that they now have an official release date for Rumbleverse as the game will be released in August. The team has been testing the game lately and setting it up for launch, however, we expected this one to come out later in the year. Not only are we getting it in a few weeks, but they're also prepping for Season One content already. We have more notes from de development team below about what's to come as the game is currently set to launch on August 11th, 2022.

Rumbleverse To Hold Cross-Platform Playtest This Weekend
Credit: Epic Games

As you can see, we've been having fun in recent network tests. If you showed up to play, you've helped us calibrate the cannon on the Battle Barge. The Rumble is good to go, so we've decided that we don't even need Early Access. On Launch Day, the game will be free to all – and available to anyone with the strength to download it. Duos will be live, so tag in a friend to watch your back. We know you've been eager to team up!

Season One for Rumbleverse will begin one week after launch. There will be a Battle Pass to equip the hardcore Rumbler with an additional path to earn rewards for their Locker Room. You'll have a few days to settle into your new home in Grapital City and land a few punches to get ready. The wait is almost over! Thank you for coming along on this journey with us, so far. We can't wait to see you officially begin your career as a Rumbler. In the weeks to come, we'll have more announcements about some of the gear you can buy to start your collection. As always, watch this space for updates, or follow any of those social media channels linked above.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.