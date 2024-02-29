Posted in: Board Games, Games, Jagex, Runescape, Steamforged, Tabletop | Tagged: RuneScape Kingdoms: The Roleplaying Game

RuneScape Kingdoms: The Roleplaying Game Comes Out Today

Steamforged Games and Jagex have officially released their brand-new TTRPG, RuneScape Kingdoms: The Roleplaying Game today.

Article Summary Steamforged Games and Jagex release RuneScape Kingdoms RPG today.

Core Rulebook, Deluxe Expansion, and campaigns now available for purchase.

RuneScape Kingdoms: TTRPG features a unique three d6 dice system.

Players can craft, quest, and fight iconic RuneScape monsters and bosses.

Steamforged Games and Jagex have come together to release RuneScape Kingdoms: The Roleplaying Game, available today. The game had been teased for a minute as they combined forces to bring the popular video game to tabeltop play, as they have released a Core Rulebook, a Deluxe Expansion, and multiple campaigns, all tied to the franchise. We have more info for you below, as you can get them now through both company's online shops, as well as Amazon.

RuneScape Kingdoms: The Roleplaying Game

The long-anticipated RuneScape Kingdoms: The Roleplaying Game and the board game, RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg, were first announced in 2022. RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg was originally crowdfunded on Kickstarter with great success, attracting more than 6,600 backers. Both games are set in RuneScape's fantasy kingdom of Gielinor, with fresh-but-faithful adaptations of classic quests and characters. RuneScape Kingdoms: The Roleplaying Game uses a bespoke system created specifically for the TTRPG. Designed to be both accessible and elegant, with a three d6 dice mechanic, this system captures the unique magic of the RuneScape source material, and gives game masters of all levels the tools to deliver a rich experience to their players.

Alongside the streamlined rules, game masters will enjoy a detailed guide to the world of Gielinor bursting with material for running an authentic RuneScape campaign, including everything from character creation, to magic and prayer systems, to crafting and equipment, and a bestiary teeming with iconic monsters and bosses. In RuneScape Kingdoms: The Shadow of Elvarg, 1-5 players will explore the sometimes epic, often irreverent world of Gielinor in cooperative campaigns heavily inspired by iconic quests from the video game. Together, they will quest, skill, meet memorable characters, craft awesome gear — get distracted by side quests — and become the kind of 'Scaper they'd like to be. Along the way, they'll face formidable bosses, earn capes, and experience everything from baking game-changing cakes to saving Gielinor from fiery ruin.

