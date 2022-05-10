Tasks & Rewards For Pokémon GO: A Poni Adventure Special Research
A new Special Research arrives today in Pokémon GO. A Poni Adventure Special Research will release along with the new Alolan Island Guardian, the Legendary Pokémon Tapu Fini. This is the fourth of four Special Research questlines tied to these Alolan Guardians. Note, though, that these Special Research questlines do not offer encounters with any of the Legendaries but rather simply theme their quest dialogue around the new Legendary.
These are the tasks and rewards for the A Poni Adventure Special Research in Pokémon GO:
Page One of Four
- Catch 10 Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls
- Power up Pokémon 5 times: 5 Razz Berries
- Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 3 Hyper Potions
- REWARDS: Alolan Raticate encounter, 500 XP, 500 Stardust
Page Two of Four
- Catch 3 Water-type Pokémon: Tentacruel encounter
- Take a snapshot of a Water-type Pokémon 5 times: Wailmer encounter (Shiny chance)
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Wingull encounter (Shiny chance)
- REWARDS: 1 Fast TM, 500 XP, 500 Stardust
Page Three of Four
- Walk 2 KM: Miltank encounter (Shiny chance)
- Catch 15 Pokémon: 10 Great Balls
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Stufful encounter (Shiny chance)
- REWARDS: 1 Premium Battle Pass, 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust
Page Four of Four
- Send 5 Gifts to Friends: 10 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Pokémon: 7 Pinap Berries
- Win a Raid: Alolan Exeggutor encounter (Shiny chance)
- REWARDS: 15 Ultra Balls, 8000 XP, 3000 Stardust
That's the end of the questline! Best of luck out there, Pokémon GO players. Stay tuned for information regarding a new Timed Research coming to the game this week as well. That Timed Research will be released as part of this week's Water Festival 2022 and will offer encounters with the new costume Lapras "wearing a scarf" (it's for sure a bow.)
After the current run of raids, Tapu Fini will remain as the Tier Five raid boss for another rotation. It will, however, be joined by all four of the Alola Island Guardians for a final celebratory run closing out the Season of Alola in Pokémon GO.