Tasks & Rewards For Pokémon GO: A Poni Adventure Special Research

A new Special Research arrives today in Pokémon GO. A Poni Adventure Special Research will release along with the new Alolan Island Guardian, the Legendary Pokémon Tapu Fini. This is the fourth of four Special Research questlines tied to these Alolan Guardians. Note, though, that these Special Research questlines do not offer encounters with any of the Legendaries but rather simply theme their quest dialogue around the new Legendary.

These are the tasks and rewards for the A Poni Adventure Special Research in Pokémon GO:

Page One of Four

Catch 10 Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls

Power up Pokémon 5 times: 5 Razz Berries

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 3 Hyper Potions

REWARDS: Alolan Raticate encounter, 500 XP, 500 Stardust

Page Two of Four

Catch 3 Water-type Pokémon: Tentacruel encounter

Take a snapshot of a Water-type Pokémon 5 times: Wailmer encounter (Shiny chance)

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Wingull encounter (Shiny chance)

REWARDS: 1 Fast TM, 500 XP, 500 Stardust

Page Three of Four

Walk 2 KM: Miltank encounter (Shiny chance)

Catch 15 Pokémon: 10 Great Balls

Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Stufful encounter (Shiny chance)

REWARDS: 1 Premium Battle Pass, 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust

Page Four of Four

Send 5 Gifts to Friends: 10 Great Balls

Catch 15 Pokémon: 7 Pinap Berries

Win a Raid: Alolan Exeggutor encounter (Shiny chance)

REWARDS: 15 Ultra Balls, 8000 XP, 3000 Stardust

That's the end of the questline! Best of luck out there, Pokémon GO players. Stay tuned for information regarding a new Timed Research coming to the game this week as well. That Timed Research will be released as part of this week's Water Festival 2022 and will offer encounters with the new costume Lapras "wearing a scarf" (it's for sure a bow.)

After the current run of raids, Tapu Fini will remain as the Tier Five raid boss for another rotation. It will, however, be joined by all four of the Alola Island Guardians for a final celebratory run closing out the Season of Alola in Pokémon GO.