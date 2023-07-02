Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Running Fable, Seashell Studio

Running Fable Will Arrive On Xbox & Switch This Summer

You can soon race tortoises and hares against each other on Xbox and Switch, as Running Fable will be coming to both shortly.

Indie game developer and publisher Seashell Studio confirmed this week they will be bringing Running Fable over to the Nintendo Switch and Xbox. The game was originally released back in late 2022 for Steam, as the team was providing players with a family-friendly racing game between tortoises and hares, mimicking the classic fable. The game allows ten players at the same time to jump in and race various courses, utilizing traps and obstacles to throw opponents off or gain an advantage, all as they race toward the trophy cup at the end of the run. No firm date was given, but we assume it will be before the end of August, as they aim to make it a cross-platform title. Enjoy the latest trailer below!

"Running Fable is a family-friendly, party game for up to 10 players. Play online against other players, create a private room, or fill the empty spaces with bots – the more, the merrier. Running Fable was released on Steam on November 4th, 2022. Now Seashell Studio will soon launch it on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, which will enable cross-platform play and enhance competition and multiplayer experience even further."

Real-time item placement – strategically set items and traps all over the map. The other players won't be able to see your placements until the race starts! You can choose to place a trap in the land, water, air, or even beneath a bush, drastically changing the racetrack.

– strategically set items and traps all over the map. The other players won't be able to see your placements until the race starts! You can choose to place a trap in the land, water, air, or even beneath a bush, drastically changing the racetrack. Race to the trophy – Run, jump, Dodge, fly, and hare your way up to the trophy!

– Run, jump, Dodge, fly, and hare your way up to the trophy! Trophy Points + Trap Points = Round Score – Build up your total score by reaching the goal as fast as possible or by placing your traps cunningly. A mix of both is the key to celebrating victoriously!

– Build up your total score by reaching the goal as fast as possible or by placing your traps cunningly. A mix of both is the key to celebrating victoriously! Customizable characters – Up to 40 different customization options. Each player can dress up their characters with a great variety of hats, outfits, and taunt animations, even between each round within the online lobby!

