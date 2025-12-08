Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: MY.GAMES, Rush Royale

Rush Royale Celebrates Its 5th Anniversary With New Event

Rush Royale is celebrating its 5th Anniversary this week with an all-new celebration event, as they are marking its birthday in style

Article Summary Rush Royale marks its 5th anniversary with a new in-game Birthday Event and festive rewards.

Players can complete daily quests, earning Crystals and Event Points for exclusive prizes.

Anniversary Advent Calendar offers themed gifts, rare cosmetics, and unique in-game bonuses.

Event concludes with a livestreamed Bloggers' Battle final featuring top community players.

Mobile publisher MY.GAMES has released a new update for Rush Royale this week, celebrating the game's 5th Anniversary. The shorthand is they're throwing a birthday event for the strategy tower defense game, as players will see special modes, rewards, decorations, and more added to the game. We have the finer details from the devs below of what you can expect as it will be in the game for the next few weeks.

Rusk Royale – 5th Anniversary

Over five years, Rush Royale players have achieved extraordinary milestones, completing nearly six billion battles — including more than 3.7 billion in PvP — and assembling over 10.5 million unique decks. Dryad has emerged as the community's most-used unit, while Engineer leads among damage dealers, collectively appearing in billions of player-battles, continuing to showcase the game's depth and strategic variety. To mark the anniversary, Rush Royale unveils its most ambitious Birthday Event yet, featuring large-scale activities, new visual rewards, special PvP and Co-op modifiers, and a global Advent Calendar packed with daily prizes. Starting now, players can dive into a festive lineup of challenges and activities celebrating five years of epic battles.

Each day of the Birthday Event introduces a set of seven fresh quests, giving players ongoing opportunities to test their skills and track their progress. Every completed quest grants 5 Crystals and 50 Event Points, allowing players to steadily earn rewards throughout the event. In addition to the core event, Rush Royale will deliver both in-game and community rewards throughout the anniversary festivities. From December 5–12, the global Advent Calendar — available on the official store — will unlock one themed gift per day, ranging from Gold, Item Fragments, Rare and Epic Heroes, and Essence to special bonuses like a Unique Emoji, Compasses, and an exclusive Profile Decoration. A limited-time event-exclusive offer will also bring rare cosmetics and themed bundles to the market, while global anniversary rewards will be sent to all players via in-game mail as part of the gift campaign.

The festivities culminate on December 12 with an anniversary livestream highlighting the grand finale of the Bloggers' Battle and celebrating Rush Royale's 5th anniversary. The top two players from Europe and two from America will face off in back-to-back "best-of-three" finals, culminating the celebration in an exciting finale. The Bloggers' Battle, a competition featuring creators and the Rush Royale community, challenges participants to compete live, rally their audiences, and complete special in-game and social missions.

