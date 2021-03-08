Rust Is Making Its Way To Both PS4 & Xbox One This Spring

Double Eleven revealed this morning that Rust: Console Edition will be coming to both the Xbox One and PS4 sometime this Spring. After the rise in popularity for the 2013 game, spearheaded by Twitch personalities setting up servers to play the game with fans and fellow content creators, the devs have decided to expand the outreach onto consoles. By the look of the trailer below, it appears to be the same game as what you can currently play on PC, just now using a controller. There's currently a closed beta testing the game out as a release date will be given as soon as they're done messing around with it. As far as we can tell, it will be backward compatible for those on PS5 and Xbox Series X, it just won't be in 4K or have any of the features that would compliment either console.

In Rust, there is one goal above everything else: survive. Conquer thirst and hunger, battle the elements, create clothing and stay safe against hostile forces including other players, scientists, bears, wolves or even succumb to fire, drowning or radiation poisoning. A game without rules, Rust doesn't tell its inhabitants what to do. Players are free to be deceptive and aggressive with intense player vs. player combat, raiding and looting, but there is potentially even more to be earned with a team of friendly players by your side. In the struggle for survival and supremacy, players can build tiny cabins in the woods to huge scrap metal fortresses in an attempt to stay safe, as well as craft a variety of weapons, bombs and traps. Rust is not for the faint of heart: the game boasts a steep learning curve and a huge, killer community of players. Befriend them, kill them – the choice is yours. Players will start out alone with nothing but a rock and a torch, finding and learning blueprints to make new and higher-tier weapons, armor and defenses, building a growing arsenal to give you and your friends chances of survival. Rust will throw a barrage of challenges at you but players can fight back with craftable weapons starting with a rock in your hands, to a spear or bow, through to heavier artillery like assault rifles and rocket launchers.