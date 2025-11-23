Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games | Tagged: rust, Rust Mobile

Rust Mobile Will Hold Hold a Closed Beta This December

Those who would like to try out Rust Mobile in advance will get their chance next month as the team will be holding a Closed Beta

Article Summary Rust Mobile Closed Beta runs December 11–31, 2024 on iOS and Android, with pre-load starting December 9.

Players can register now for a chance to test new game modes and features before full release.

Closed Beta includes Hardcore, Standard, Softcore, and Territory Clash gameplay options.

An expanded world map, new points of interest, weapons, and dynamic events debut in the Beta.

Level Infinite revealed they will be holding a Closed Beta persiod for their upcoming title, Rust Mobile. Players iwll have a chance to try the latest build of the game for a couple of weeks while the team gathers info to make improvements for the final version. The BEta will run from December 11-31, with pre-loading starting on December 9, for both iOS and Android. You can read more about it below as regisrations are currently happening on the game's website.

Rust Mobile – Closed Beta

Rust Mobile delivers the series' signature survival gameplay: gather resources, craft tools and weapons, build bases and battle environmental threats and rival players across a dynamic open world. The mobile version introduces streamlined controls, improved onboarding, and other mobile-friendly enhancements while remaining faithful to Rust's core systems. The first Closed Beta introduces a variety of major updates and gameplay options not previously available, including four distinct modes that allow players to shape their own survival experience: Hardcore, Standard, Softcore and Territory Clash.

Hardcore Mode – The raw, authentic Rust experience. Play Rust anytime, anywhere — a brutal, adrenaline-packed playground for real adventurers.

The raw, authentic Rust experience. Play Rust anytime, anywhere — a brutal, adrenaline-packed playground for real adventurers. Standard Mode – A more balanced Rust experience featuring the brand-new Scripted Mode, classic PvP and PvE survival, and the time-limited Territory Clash event.

A more balanced Rust experience featuring the brand-new Scripted Mode, classic PvP and PvE survival, and the time-limited Territory Clash event. Softcore Mode – A lower-pressure match environment offering raid protection and reduced death penalties, giving players room for deeper strategic planning.

A lower-pressure match environment offering raid protection and reduced death penalties, giving players room for deeper strategic planning. Territory Clash – A fast-paced, 15-minute 4v6 asymmetric PvP mode delivering a pure, high-intensity base offense-and-defense experience.

Beyond the new gameplay modes, the first Closed Beta also adds a 30 percent expanded world map, new points of interest such as the Train Station and Bandit Camp, and several major system updates—including new weapons, improved building tools, social progression features, and dynamic scenario events that affect world behavior. A full breakdown of Closed Beta content, updates, device requirements and regional availability can be found in the latest developer blog.

