RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition Gets A Gameplay Trailer

The folks at Aspyr have released a new trailer this morning for RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition before it comes out. The team is giving players the complete package on this one as they are bringing all of the content that was ever released under one title, and will be releasing it on the Nintendo Switch on May 13th. But before that, they decided to release a new trailer this morning featuring a look at the gameplay you'll be experiencing. This new video, which you can check out below, featuring scenes with RWBY's infamous characters Ruby, Weiss, Black, and Yang, as you're transported into the middle of the blistering and intense action of them fighting against Grimm and Doctor Merlot. We get a better look at their new outfits, Horde mode, and we learn how to upgrade skills for the ultimate attack. Enjoy the trailer!

Become the Ultimate Team – Team up with your friends in either new, exclusive two-player couch co-op, or four-player online co-op, and utilize powerful team attacks.

Play as Your Favorite Characters – Play as Ruby, Weiss, Blake, Yang, and Team JNPR and unlock each character's unique abilities and upgrades.

Customize Your Style – Want to fight in the new Volume 7 outfits? Wonder what it's like to run around Remnant in pajamas? Maybe you'd prefer to try out the exclusive, never-before-seen Power Armor? No matter your style, there's plenty of outfit options for every RWBY fan.

Immerse Yourself in the World of RWBY – Experience an exclusive and fully canon storyline with full voiceover from the cast of the show and an original score from RWBY's composer.

Conquer the Grimm Gauntlet & Horde Mode – Prove you're the ultimate Huntsman or Huntress by defeating waves of enemies and building defense turrets in challenging alternate game modes.

– Prove you're the ultimate Huntsman or Huntress by defeating waves of enemies and building defense turrets in challenging alternate game modes. Experience all game DLC Ever Introduced: Enjoy all 3 years of content updates.