Safe In Our World Shares New Efforts For Mental Health Awareness Month

Safe In Our World has announced a new series of new initiatives and more to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month. The theme for this year's efforts will be called "Together For Mental Health" which is a call to everyone in the games industry and serves a multi-layered outlook as games bring people together, but also a reflection on self-care in an industry that can be crushing at times on those who work in it. The team has also appointed two new team members and four new trustees, as these people will help push the campaign as well as help deliver and expand on the organization's greater message. You can read more about the efforts below and check out their website at the link above to learn more about the organization.

Leading the way is the 'Play Your Way' Campaign, encouraging gamers to play the games that mean the most to them whilst raising funds for the charity's future initiatives. Throughout Mental Health Awareness Month, Safe In Our World will be delivering talks, facilitating discussions and initiating conversations around mental health specifically within the industry.

Following the success and response to the delivery of mental health training to 200 Community Managers, Safe In Our World have committed to train 150 more by the end of 2022. This is just one of the many ways the charity is committing to make positive change within the industry. Since the launch of the #LevelUpMentalHealth campaign in May 2020, the charity has united the industry with its drive for the removal of stigma around mental health and ensure gamers and teams can find the right support. Now over 100 of the biggest gaming companies have joined to forward the charity's mission and ongoing activities.

Amidst such turbulent times globally Safe In Our World has taken a proactive approach to offer a Crisis Hub which offers targeted resources to support those affected by crisis. It offers help, support and guidance to those affected during this difficult time. The charity wishes to thank Embracer Group, Koch Media and Form for making this hub possible to those in need.