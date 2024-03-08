Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: SaGa Emerald Beyond

SaGa Emerald Beyond Dropped New Siugnas Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for SaGa Emerald Beyond, as Square Enix shows off more of the world and its characters in the Siugnas trailer.

Article Summary Square Enix unveils new Siugnas trailer for SaGa Emerald Beyond, expanding lore.

Meet diverse characters ready to join your journey, including a sentient mecha.

Explore realms such as Yomi and Crownrealm with unique cultures and landscapes.

Discover 17 connected worlds, from witch-ruled lands to a vampire governance.

Square Enix dropped a new trailer this week for SaGa Emerald Beyond, as the new Siugnas trailer has revealed more characters and expanded our view of the world. This trailer brings about more of the story to the forefront as they show off some of the mystery and intrigue through Siugnas' adventures in the Brighthome realm. Here, we get to meet some of the characters that will eventually join you on your adventure, which includes a former battle machine from a distant world, a sentient observation mecha, and a Scarecrow with an interesting past. We also get a better look at the Yomi, Brighthome, and Crownrealm realms, each of them having its own story to tell and characters that will enhance your experience. We also got some extra details about Vampires, Sanguine Arts, and new Roles. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on April 25.

SaGa Emerald Beyond

Heaven, hell, the celestial realm, the underworld, fairyland… people have always sensed the existence of other worlds, giving them many names. Yet these worlds were never separate; they are all connected, part of an infinite whole. Many worlds are unaware of this truth. Rather, people believe in the apparently self-evident truth that their world is the only one. Heedless of people's thoughts on the matter, the connected worlds continue to influence one another, forever in flux. And now, the stage is set for new change to arrive on the shores of the connected worlds. Travel to 17 unique worlds from the Junction, either led by the hand of destiny or by a path forged by your own choices. Discover the completely different cultures and landscapes, ranging from a densely developed forest of skyscrapers and a green and luscious habitat covered in plant life to a world governed by five witches or one ruled by vampires – just to name a few of the distinct settings.

