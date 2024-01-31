Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: SaGa Emerald Beyond

SaGa Emerald Beyond Releases Bonnie & Formina Trailer

Bonnie and Formina take center stage in the latest trailer for SaGa Emerald Beyond, showing off more gameplay and both characters.

Square Enix dropped a new trailer this morning for SaGa Emerald Beyond, as we get a quick look at Bonnie and Formina this time around. The trailer isn't that long, we only get to see a little bit of the two along with some extra content from the game, such as weapons and locations. You can check out the trailer here as the game will eventually be released on April 25, 2024, for PC, mobile, and all three major consoles.

SaGa Emerald Beyond

Heaven, hell, the celestial realm, the underworld, fairyland… people have always sensed the existence of other worlds, giving them many names. Yet these worlds were never separate; they are all connected, part of an infinite whole. Many worlds are unaware of this truth. Rather, people believe in the apparently self-evident truth that their world is the only one. Heedless of people's thoughts on the matter, the connected worlds continue to influence one another, forever in flux. And now, the stage is set for new change to arrive on the shores of the connected worlds. Travel to 17 unique worlds from the Junction, either led by the hand of destiny or by a path forged by your own choices. Discover the completely different cultures and landscapes, ranging from a densely developed forest of skyscrapers and a green and luscious habitat covered in plant life to a world governed by five witches or one ruled by vampires – just to name a few of the distinct settings.

Bonnie & Formina

Two new recruits on the police force, investigating an assassination attempt! Former marine, Bonnie, and renowned sharpshooter Formina are two police officers working together to find the truth behind the assassination attempt on the President of Capitol City, a world studded with skyscrapers. With a key person of interest in the case claiming the president is a traitor and a mysterious triangle piece as their only clues, they set off on a journey through other worlds to uncover the hidden truth behind the incident.

