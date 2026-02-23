Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lillymo Games, Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege

Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege Drops a Steam Next Fest Demo

You can try out a free demo for the game Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege as one is available as part of Steam Next Fest this week

Article Summary Play the free Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege demo now during Steam Next Fest, available until March 2.

Experience Castlevania-inspired 2D action starring ex-soldier Rudiger and his sacrilegious spear.

Battle through 21 handcrafted pixel art stages solo or with friends in full two-player co-op mode.

Defeat seven monstrous bosses, unlock upgrades, and explore player choices for endless replay value.

Indie game developer and publisher Lillymo Games has released a free demo for Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege, while also confirming the game's release date. In case you missed this one, the game pays homage to Castlevania and other titles from the NES era in this 2D action title in which you play a hunter-like figure named Rudiger armed with the aforementioned Spear of Sacrilege. You'll make your way through several stages, taking on all sorts of enemies, as you attempt to rid the world of their evil. The demo has been released today as part of Steam Next Fest, giving you a chance to play an early part of the game until March 2. But worry not, as the fuull game is on the way, as the team are aiming to release it on PC and all three major consoles on April 19. 2026.

Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege

The year is 1698. A mysterious figure named Father Pacer has shattered the peace negotiated after the War of the Grand Alliance, obsessively and violently stealing Catholic relics throughout the Holy Roman Empire. Can the ex-soldier-turned-farmer Rudiger protect his people from a power-mad priest and his horde of monsters and minions? Can he become Saint Slayer? Wield your spear in a Castlevania-inspired hack-and-slash adventure featuring a killer chiptune soundtrack, crunchy pixelated gore, and relentless gothic atmosphere. Travel through 21 handcrafted stages, alone or in 2-player co-op (with friendly fire!), and face down seven monstrous bosses in your quest against a demonic uprising.

A robust, 21-stage single player campaign… that can be played entirely in two-player co-op

Stunning, gory, and atmospheric NES-era pixel art

Killer 8-bit chiptune soundtrack

Seven intense boss fights

Find and befriend animal familiars

Unlockable upgrades and bonuses galore

Player choice: Help or hurt those in your path!

Rewards multiple playthroughs with challenges, achievements, and passwords

