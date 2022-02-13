Salt & Sacrifice Will Be Released In Mid-May 2022

A terrible fate awaits the decaying Altarstone Kingdom. Corrupted Mages, terrifying beings capable of controlling elements in chaotic displays, wreak havoc across the realm. To fight the evil beings, the forsaken and condemned find a new purpose, conscripted to fight as Marked Inquisitors as punishment for past crimes. Only by slaying the Mages can Marked Inquisitors begin to purify the kingdom and find some semblance of redemption.

Join the hunt as one of eight character classes before setting out from Pardoner's Vale and wandering the western frontier. Progress across the dying land, battling with an array of weapons and arcane abilities to support a variety of playstyles. Engage in pitched showdowns against the Mages, employing skill, guile, and evasive tactics to topple the wicked creatures. Destroy their hearts and claim otherworldly flesh and bones to craft new armor sets and weapons before marching onward to find the remaining Mages.

Face untold trials alone or join factions to engage in online multiplayer. Align with PvE-focused outfits and summon player-controlled Inquisitors capable of aiding in battle. Embrace the dark side with PvP-minded sects like the Shroud Alliance, invading other Inquisitor's worlds and hunting them mercilessly for ill-gotten gains. Input password protection to call upon trusted brothers and sisters-at-arms or let fate decide what allies—or enemies—enter the world.