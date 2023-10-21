Posted in: Cloud Imperium Games, Games, Star Citizen, Video Games | Tagged: CitizenCon

Star Citizen Holds CitizenCon 2953 This Weekend

Cloud Imperium Games are holding one of their annual Star Citizen events this weekend, as you can drop in for CitizenCon 2953.

Cloud Imperium Games launched one of their annual Star Citizen events this morning, as CitizenCon 2953 will be running for the next two days. This is the first in-person event in the last four years, as they are holding it at the Los Angeles Convention Center from October 21-22. You can attend in person if you happen to be there, or check out the content online as it will be livestreamed on Twitch and within the game itself for those who wish to watch it live while playing. The show begins at 10am PT today and ends at 7pm, with Day 2 running from 10am-5:30pm PT. We have more info on the events taking place below.

Stanton Theater (Main Stage): In addition to hosting the Keynote Address and Closing Ceremonies, the main stage will host presentations from the development team and the community cosplay contest. Attendees can look forward to an exciting lineup of presentations packed with reveals for upcoming features and content, such as new vehicles, character tech, locations, UI, and so much more.

In addition to hosting the Keynote Address and Closing Ceremonies, the main stage will host presentations from the development team and the community cosplay contest. Attendees can look forward to an exciting lineup of presentations packed with reveals for upcoming features and content, such as new vehicles, character tech, locations, UI, and so much more. Harnessing the Power of the StarEngine: From pixel to persistent universe and everything in between, join developers as they showcase the power and depth of StarEngine, the technology powering Star Citizen, enabling the seamless scale that pushes games to the cutting edge of the industry, technology, and beyond.

From pixel to persistent universe and everything in between, join developers as they showcase the power and depth of StarEngine, the technology powering Star Citizen, enabling the seamless scale that pushes games to the cutting edge of the industry, technology, and beyond. Checkmate Station: The Pyro-themed show floor is filled with curious corners, inviting alleyways, and immersive recreations of in-game environments to set the stage for the perfect picture! In addition to the theming, there will be photo opportunities and the belle of the ball – a 1:1 scale rideable Dragonfly hoverbike dressed in the Digital Goodies Pack livery!

The Pyro-themed show floor is filled with curious corners, inviting alleyways, and immersive recreations of in-game environments to set the stage for the perfect picture! In addition to the theming, there will be photo opportunities and the belle of the ball – a 1:1 scale rideable Dragonfly hoverbike dressed in the Digital Goodies Pack livery! Meet Your Fellow Citizens: The show floor contains tight tunnels of community booths, operated by community members themselves, as well as larger, open social spaces where Citizens can meet up, relax, and plan their activities for the day. Content creators of all sizes will be organizing in-person meetups with their communities throughout the show at the dedicated Content Creator Corner, where fans can meet their favorite creators or find new ones to follow. Outside of the cosplay competition on the Main Stage, many attendees will be wearing their cosplay throughout the show. Be sure to ask before taking a picture of their excellent creations!

The show floor contains tight tunnels of community booths, operated by community members themselves, as well as larger, open social spaces where Citizens can meet up, relax, and plan their activities for the day. Content creators of all sizes will be organizing in-person meetups with their communities throughout the show at the dedicated Content Creator Corner, where fans can meet their favorite creators or find new ones to follow. Outside of the cosplay competition on the Main Stage, many attendees will be wearing their cosplay throughout the show. Be sure to ask before taking a picture of their excellent creations! Q&A with CIG Developers: Following the presentations, fans can look forward to smaller-scale gatherings with the presenters off the main stage, where they will host informal Q&A sessions and community chats. These will be scheduled throughout the show, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to save their space!

Following the presentations, fans can look forward to smaller-scale gatherings with the presenters off the main stage, where they will host informal Q&A sessions and community chats. These will be scheduled throughout the show, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to save their space! Get 'Yer Digital Goodies Packs: Introducing the largest Digital Goodies Pack yet, loaded with exclusive in-game content! Players can show off their love of Star Citizen with a suite of cosmetic items, including a CitizenCon 2953 Trophy, Outlaw Shotgun, Pyrotechnic Amalgamated Multitool & Case, a to-be-announced ship plushie and challenge coin, and much more. Some of these rewards will be created live on the show floor with input from the community and will be delivered later in the year. The bundle is currently available through October 31 and includes a very special surprise to be revealed during Citizencon that dedicated fans will not want to miss!

