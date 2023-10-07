Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Die Gute Fabrik, Saltsea Chronicles

Saltsea Chronicles Set To Launch This Coming Thursday

Saltsea Chronicles gets a proper release date as the game will be release for PC via Steam as well as PlayStation consoles next week.

Indie game developer and publisher Die Gute Fabrik confirmed that Saltsea Chronicles will be released next week for PC and PlayStation. The latest gameplay trailer, which we have for you below, is narrated by its Creative Director, Hannah Nicklin, as she takes you on a journey through a world of sailors in a post-flood environment, in which you'll meet fellow travelers and strangers as you seek out your now missing captain. Enjoy the trailer as the game drops on October 12, 2023.

"Captain Maja's misfit crew must heist their impounded ship and mount a rescue of their missing crew member. Guide the crew across islands of a post-flood world known as 'Saltsea'. Explore strange and wonderful communities, uncover a deep conspiracy, choose where to go and which crew members to investigate with, and chart a journey through a story told across an entire archipelago. Visit different island communities as you investigate the mystery at the heart of the game. Each built on pre-flood ruins – in beautiful and beguiling ways. As you explore, you will uncover different pathways through a rich and varied series of islands. This flooded world (betrayed by the so-called Hoarders) barely remembers a time before the Flood. They rebuilt on the ruins of what came before, and new talents and technologies took the place of the old. Many surprises await!"

"In Saltsea Chronicles you guide the entire crew through the story. As well as investigating the mystery of your captain's disappearance, you will uncover secrets, create and resolve tensions between the crew as well as adding to your number as you meet others who ask to join you. In each episode, you will pick which island to visit and who to send on the expedition – your choices will unlock different content, develop relationships, and give you a chance to resolve (and create) tensions within the crew. With a lightning-fast navigation system, you're free to hop around the islands as you explore. Choose between short and snappy observations, or dig deep into conversations with your crewmate or the locals; explore the islands across different times of day."

"Was your captain kidnapped? Or did she leave of her own free will? Keep track of the mystery in Murl's Log and collect records of your encounters as stickers in the Almanac. Different playthroughs will take you to different islands, meet different characters, and have dramatic consequences for your crew. You can replay from any chapter and branch your save file to meet new crew members, explore different communities, and trace alternative pathways through the rich and gripping story."

