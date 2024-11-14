Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: New York Game Awards, New York Videogame Critics Circle, sam lake

Sam Lake To Receive New York Game Awards' Legend Award

The New York Game Awards announced today that Sam Lake will be the next receipent of the Andrew Yoon Legend Award this year

The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) announced that actor Sam Lake will receive the Andrew Yoon Legend Award at this year's New York Game Awards. Having roles in games such as Max Payne and Alan Wake, Lake has become one of the more revered actors in the gaming space. We have more details about the announcement below as the awards will take place on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan.

New York Game Awards – Andrew Yoon Legend Award

Throughout his career as a writer and creative director with Remedy Entertainment, Sam Lake has played a huge role in delivering some of the most beloved video game franchises, from Max Payne in 2001 to the monumental Alan Wake sequel in 2023. He is a true visionary whose work continues to pave the way for narrative-focused game design and visually striking universes. The New York Videogame Critics Circle presents the Andrew Yoon Legend Award to recognize people and organizations that exhibited a significant, sustained body of work that shows exceptional artistic achievement and innovation. The award is named for Andrew Yoon, a founding member of the New York Videogame Critics Circle. Past award recipients include Neil Druckmann, Reggie Fils-Aimé, Phil Spencer, Tim Schafer, Jerry Lawson, Jade Raymond, Hideo Kojima and other industry veterans.

"What an honor it is to celebrate someone of Sam Lake's caliber during the 14th annual New York Game Awards," said Harold Goldberg, president and co-founder of NYVGCC. "You know a Remedy game when you see it, largely due to Sam Lake's impact on the worlds he creates. It's really cool to see how his 20-year career at Remedy has touched so many of our members and interns at the Circle, and we are thrilled to have him join the roster of esteemed game changers previously recognized with the Andrew Yoon Legend Award."

"It's not often that you see a video game studio deliver a superb sequel to a title a decade later, but it's even rarer to see how it resonates with fans and spawns a whole connected universe comprised of its past franchises," said Ryan O'Callaghan, executive director of NYVGCC. "I don't think anyone expects anything less from someone like Sam Lake. He spoke with some of our students and interns a few weeks ago, and it was insightful to see where he draws his inspiration and the care that goes into crafting a video game. This will be a year to remember at the New York Game Awards."

