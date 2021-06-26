Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual Gets An Oculus Release Date

Big Sugar and Happy Giant revealed this week that Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual gets an Oculus Quest release date. The game has officially been set to be released on July 8th, 2021, as the developers will be giving you an all-new adventure featuring your favorite freelance police officers. You can check out the latest trailer down below to check out the game along with more info on the game below.

Sam is a dog with a hat. Max is a hyperkinetic naked rabbity thing. Together, they're the Freelance Police, the intergalactically famous agents of indiscriminately applied justice, now starring in their umpteenth video game, Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual! Even multimedia evil-slappers like Sam & Max could use a hand, and this time they're using the incomprehensible magic of virtual reality to invite the player into their off-kilter world for a furious day of monster-slaying, obstacle courses, responsibly discharged firearms, and, of course, saving the entire freaking world. Experience the two-fisted japes and tomfoolery of internationally beloved icons Sam & Max in mind-melting virtual reality!

Push yourself to be the best of the best of the middling, as a dog and a naked rabbity thing harangue and cajole you through a bewildering assortment of Freelance Police Academy training challenges.

Discover the horrible and socially relevant secrets lurking behind, under, and within Cap'n Aquabear's rotting theme park!

Give evil scientists and demonic trespassers their just desserts… with sprinkles!

Immersion so real you can feel Sam's breath on your neck! The This Time It's Virtual! development team includes Sam & Max creator Steve Purcell, LucasArts alumni Peter Chan (concept art), Mike Stemmle (writer/designer), Mike Levine (creative director), and Julian Kwasneski and Jared Emerson-Johnson of Bay Area Sound, who worked on the Telltale series. David Nowlin and Dave Boat are returning to voice Sam and Max.