Samba De Amigo: Party Central Reveals New DLC Roadmap

SEGA has revealed a good chunk of the DLC music packs on the way to Samba de Amigo: Party Central, as we know what's coming through September.

SEGA dropped new details this morning for content coming to Samba de Amigo: Party Central, as they revealed the new DLC roadmap for the game. All of the content will be paid DLC, as they will launch the first one on August 29th. The team is planning to release eight different packs with a variety of music to listen to and choose from. We got more details below on what's on the way of what they chose to reveal.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central – August 29

Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack ($4.99 MSRP)

"Open Your Heart" from Sonic Adventure

"Reach For The Stars (Re-Colors)" from Sonic Colors: Ultimate

"I'm Here" from Sonic Frontiers!

Japanese Music Pack ($4.99 MSRP)

"Kaikai Kitan" by Eve

"MATSUKEN SAMBA II" by Ken Matsudaira

"KING" by Hatsune Miku

September 27

SEGA Music Pack ($4.99 MSRP)

"Baka Mitai (Taxi Driver Edition)" from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

"Go Go Cheer Girl!" from Space Channel 5: Part 2

"Rhythm Thief Theme" from Rhythm Thief & the Emperor's Treasure

September 27 will also see the launch of a K-Pop Music Pack, so please stay tuned for more details on that set. As a reminder, the Digital Deluxe Edition, available at launch on August 29, will already include both the Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack and the Japanese Music Pack among its other offerings! Here is what the Digital Deluxe Edition features:

The Standard Edition of the game

Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack

SEGA Music Pack (scheduled to release September 27)

Sonic the Hedgehog Costume & Accessories Pack

Tails Costume & Accessories Pack

Super Monkey Ball Costume & Accessories Pack

Puyo Puyo Accessories Pack

Space Channel 5 Costume & Accessories Pack

Finally, for those who decide to purchase either the physical or digital Standard Edition of Samba de Amigo: Party Central, a "Deluxe Upgrade Bundle" ($11.99 MSRP) will also be available on August 29 that includes all the bonus items the Digital Deluxe Edition provides over the Standard Edition!

