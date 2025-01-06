Samsung Reveals Multiple Gaming Monitors For CES 2025

Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2025

Along with a new set of TV announcements, Samsung revealed several new gaming monitors and improvements for CES 2025 this week. The team is offering up a few new ways to experience gaming, including the new Odyssey 3D monitor, the new Odyssey OLED, the new M9 Smart Monitor, the widescreen Odyssey G7, and more. We have more details for you below from the company as you can see all of these in Las Vegas this week.

Odyssey OLED G60SF

Last year, we introduced new iterations of our award-winning Odyssey OLED lineup – this year is no different. Experience the industry's first 27" QHD OLED gaming monitor that features a groundbreaking 500Hz refresh rate with the Odyssey OLED G60SF. Boasting an ultra-fast 0.03ms response time, this monitor will redefine esports competitors' expectations and set new performance benchmarks. The monitor can eliminate lag and motion blur for ultra-smooth gameplay during critical moments. It is HDR10+ GAMING certified, which is the latest premium HDR (High Dynamic Range) gaming technology that guarantees beautiful HDR graphics optimized for HDR displays automatically.

It is certified as VESA DisplayHDR Trueblack 400 to deliver exceptional contrast, ensuring highly realistic visuals that can immerse gamers fully into their virtual environments. Gamers will experience lifelike colors and intricate details with its 4K resolution and OLED panel technology. Lastly, its design and flat stand plate frees up valuable desk space and reduces clutter to elevate the overall aesthetic of any gaming setup. The OLED G6 also features OLED Safeguard+ Technology.

Odyssey 3D

First introduced at CES 2024, we're excited to officially launch the Odyssey 3D in 2025. This groundbreaking glasses-free display delivers a 3D experience unlike anything currently available on the market – perfect for gaming simulators. Using innovative light field display technology, the Odyssey 3D creates lifelike 3D images from 2D content by using a lenticular lens on the front panel. Eye Tracking monitors the movement of both eyes using a built-in stereo camera, while View Mapping continuously adjusts the image to enhance depth perception. Offered in a 27" size, it features a 4K resolution display, a rapid 1ms gray-to-gray response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth and uninterrupted gameplay. The Odyssey 3D comes with an ergonomic design featuring a Height Adjustment Stand, tilt capabilities, and various connectivity options.

ViewFinity S8 37"

The 37" ViewFinity S80UD enters a new era of productivity with an incredible 16:9 aspect ratio. With simple one-click KVM Switch, the S8 enables productivity by turning the monitor into a single command station for multitasking across various devices with only one mouse and keyboard. Devices can also be connected and charged at the same time with a 90W USB-C connection, making peripherals fast and easy to manage. Experience next-level color representation and brightness to do your best work with the S8. The S8 features sRGB 99% color gamut so that colors present faithfully on the 4K (3840 x 2160) screen. The 350nit brightness is easy to see in any desk environment, creating a workspace that can be used in any lighting or time of day.

Smart Monitor M9

Building off the success of the M8, Samsung will bring AI and OLED technology to the lineup with the Smart Monitor M90SF. The Smart Monitor M9 introduces industry-first AI features that enhance entertainment and interactivity through smart picture adaptation and search functions. As the first monitor to integrate on-device AI, the M9 features AI Picture Optimizer, which analyzes input signals to determine the type of content being viewed—such as gaming, video, or productivity applications—and automatically adjust the display settings for the best visual experience. For gamers, AI goes further by recognizing the genre of the game being played, fine-tuning picture settings to deliver an optimal and immersive experience for every playstyle.

The M9 also incorporates 4K AI Upscaling Pro when using built-in Smart TV apps and Samsung Gaming Hub, which uses advanced AI processing and neural networks to upgrade lower-resolution content up to 4K quality. By analyzing input signals and existing image data, this feature delivers crystal-clear visuals with enhanced detail, regardless of the original resolution. The M9 is also the first Samsung smart monitor to feature OLED technology, offering 4K image quality. With its new OLED panel, the M9 achieves a new ultra-slim design that is not only aesthetically pleasing but allows for easy set up. The M9 also boasts a lightning-fast refresh rate of 165Hz – a huge step up from past Smart monitor models.

Odyssey G7

The Odyssey G7 is the next addition to the award-winning Odyssey lineup. As the industry's first 40" 21:9 WUHD (5120×2160) gaming monitor. Its unique combination of a large, wide screen with a 1000R curvature and WUHD resolution provides extra dimensions and a more detailed experience. It is HDR10+ GAMING certified, which is the latest premium HDR (High Dynamic Range) gaming technology that guarantees beautiful HDR graphics optimized for HDR displays automatically. The G7 supports VESA DisplayHDR 600 for a rich and vibrant color expression so users can enjoy all the details in their favorite game. It encompasses an elegant black finish and 3 side bezel-less design, eliminating the need for a clunky dual monitor setup in favor of a seamless, modern set up. Gamers will also be able to remain competitive in quick action gameplay with its 1 m/s GtG response time and 180Hz refresh rate.

