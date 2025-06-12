Posted in: Games, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: GameBreaks

Samsung Reveals New Set Of Titles For GameBreaks

Samsung has made four new games to add to their GameBreaks titles, offering more options later this year for Smart TV owners

Article Summary Samsung expands GameBreaks with four new games, exclusive to their smart TVs for UK users first.

No controllers needed—play with just a TV remote or smartphone for easy, family-friendly fun.

New titles include Ripplash, Pop Off, Finish Line, and Eye-Q, all designed for interactive play.

Games double as brand activations, turning ad breaks into engaging, custom interactive moments.

Samsung has added to their GameBreaks line of games, you can play on their smart TVs, with four new titles you can play with friends and family. The company saw success with a few titles, especially The Six, and are expanding on that offer more options for people who own their TVs and wish to have more entertainment options at the remote. The games aren't officially out yet, the plan is to release them in the United Kingdom first as a test run before going global. We have more info about that additions below.

Samsung GameBreaks

With no need for game controllers or downloads, GameBreaks lower the barrier to entry for interactive experiences on the biggest screen in the home. Samsung aims to create more content that brings families and friends back to the living room, enabling more shared experiences and sparking fun conversations through approachable gameplay. Following the breakout success of The Six, a daily trivia game that gives players one attempt to answer six shared questions using just a smartphone or TV remote, the new GameBreaks titles are designed to deliver fun, accessible gameplay for all:

Ripplash – Visually captivating word-guessing game reveals images through animated water ripples. Its sleek, design-forward format can be easily co-branded and customized to align with any vertical.

– Visually captivating word-guessing game reveals images through animated water ripples. Its sleek, design-forward format can be easily co-branded and customized to align with any vertical. Pop Off – A mad-lib style trivia game with escalating difficulty and themed content tied to cultural moments such as holidays or movie releases.

– A mad-lib style trivia game with escalating difficulty and themed content tied to cultural moments such as holidays or movie releases. Finish Line – A fill-in-the-blank game that prompts users to complete iconic slogans, lyrics, and taglines.

– A fill-in-the-blank game that prompts users to complete iconic slogans, lyrics, and taglines. Eye-Q – A visual memory challenge where players recall details from short clips, maximizing repeat exposure and brand visibility.

As with themed versions of The Six – Pop Off, Finish Line, and Eye-Q will also be available for brand activations across Samsung TV Plus, turning traditional ad breaks into interactive, custom brand moments of play.

