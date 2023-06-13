Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: gaming, monitor, samsung

Samsung Shows Off Odyssey OLED G9 & Opens Pre-Orders

Samsung has revealed a brand new gaming monitor on the way as the Odyssey OLED G9 gives you the most encompassing view possible.

Samsung has revealed their latest gaming monitor this week as they new Odyssey OLED G9 makes its debut and is now available for pre-order. Boasting a 49" curved monitor, this has been designed to give you the ultimate gaming experience for any modern title, so those who want the full spectrum of view for games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, or Overwatch 2 will be happy to see everything from the front and the sides. We have more info on the monitor below, as it is currently up for sale for $2,200.

"Measuring 49 inches in size with a 1800R curvature, the Odyssey OLED G9 is the first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition (DQHD; 5,120 x 1,440) resolution with a 32:9 ratio. The large and widescreen ratio enables users to lose themselves in super-ultrawide vistas — equivalent to two QHD screens side by side. At the same time, its rapid 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate offer players a competitive edge. The addition of the Neo Quantum Processor Pro sets the Odyssey OLED G9 apart from other OLED gaming monitors. Using a deep learning algorithm, it intelligently analyzes images and automatically upscales to adjust brightness while amplifying contrast. This enables the monitor to restore each detail and deliver the most brilliant images, pixel by pixel."

"AMD FreeSync Premium Pro further enhances the Odyssey OLED G9's super smooth gameplay experience. With DisplayHDR True Black 400, the monitor delivers incredible details and vivid colors regardless of the game being played or the content the user is watching. The Odyssey OLED G9 features a slim design housed within a sleek metal frame. On the back of the monitor is the much-loved CoreSync and Core Lighting+ which uses advanced lighting technology to match the colors on-screen, making content more immersive and bringing the gaming experience to life. Built-in stereo speakers complement on-screen content with crisp sound."

