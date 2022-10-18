Samuel L. Jackson Helps Launch Marvel Snap In New Trailer

Nuverse has released a new trailer for Marvel Snap featuring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, helping to launch the game. The trailer is pretty short and sweet as we see Jackson in full character being angry that they tried to replace him, but it's more with who replaced him that has him worried for the future of S.H.I.E.L.D. But hey, the game is officially out today, so once you enjoy the trailer, you can dive into the action. Here's a few quotes from today's reveal from the team about the game.

"Marvel Snap is the most epic game of the year thanks to our amazing partners at Second Dinner and Marvel Entertainment, and there's no one better to help us launch this title globally than Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. We're excited for fans across the world to get their hands on Marvel Snap, so they can experience the multiverse of battles and challenges we have in store for them," said Tom van Dam, Senior Director of Business Development and Partnerships for Marvel Snap (Nuverse).

"Since we started Second Dinner over four years ago, we've spent every waking moment obsessing over how to build the best card game anyone has ever played. Thanks to our unbelievable team, our awesome partners at Nuverse and Marvel, and our dedicated beta testers, I truly believe we've achieved that goal," said Ben Brode, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer at Second Dinner.

"A true labor of love, we've excitedly collaborated with the talented Second Dinner and Nuverse teams for years to bring this special and speedy card battler game to all of our Marvel fans and the wider gaming community worldwide," said Jay Ong, Executive Vice President at Marvel Games. "We're exceptionally delighted by the response and reactions we received during the beta testing and can't wait to hear and see what players think when they play Marvel Snap."