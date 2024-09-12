Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bohemia Interactive, Enjoy Studio, SkyVerse

Sandbox Survival RPG SkyVerse Releases New Cinematic Trailer

Check out the latest cinematic trailer for the game SkyVerse, as the sandbox survival RPG will probably be released in 2025

Article Summary SkyVerse, a sandbox survival RPG, releases an exciting new cinematic trailer showcasing its vivid world.

Players can explore floating islands and dungeons, encountering diverse creatures and hidden treasures.

Shape your adventure with fully destructible environments and vast, uncharted horizons in the open skies.

Wield mystical powers, build a fortress on a flying ship, and dive into battles with friends in this unique RPG.

Indie game developer Enjoy Studio and publisher Bohemia Interactive have released a brand new cinematic trailer for their upcoming game SkyVerse. Also known as the Capybara Trailer, this shows off about three minutes worth of images and sights from the game as you navigate your flying ship across floating islands and explore dungeons, running into all sorts of creatures and treasures. You can check out the trailer above and more info on the game below, as we're now waiting for the team to confirm a release date, which we think will be sometime in 2025.

SkyVerse

SkyVerse is a novel take on the RPG and Sandbox Survival genre from the first-person perspective. Embark on an adventure with your friends – Build a base on a flying island ship, gather resources, craft, loot, and fight while you rise above the clouds to uncover the mysteries of this world!

Discover the Endless Horizon: Capture the vast floating islands and venture into this expansive realm where the sky meets the sea, and each horizon promises new adventures and undiscovered mysteries.

Capture the vast floating islands and venture into this expansive realm where the sky meets the sea, and each horizon promises new adventures and undiscovered mysteries. Shape the World in Our Fully Destructible Environment: Experience freedom in shaping the world, according to your vision, with fully destructible environments.

Experience freedom in shaping the world, according to your vision, with fully destructible environments. Set Sail Through the Open Skies: Embark on a journey unlike any other as you take to the skies and set sail through boundless horizons!

Embark on a journey unlike any other as you take to the skies and set sail through boundless horizons! Embark on the Adventure: Dive into battle armed with a sword in one hand and a shield in the other. Battle through dungeons, where you will meet various foes that stand between you and the treasure.

Dive into battle armed with a sword in one hand and a shield in the other. Battle through dungeons, where you will meet various foes that stand between you and the treasure. Wield Mystical Powers: Use a whole range of powerful magical staffs to get an edge in battle against challenging enemies, or support your friends through the arcane art of alchemy!

Use a whole range of powerful magical staffs to get an edge in battle against challenging enemies, or support your friends through the arcane art of alchemy! Your Island – Your Ship – Your Home: Step aboard your ship, a fortress that serves not just as your safe haven but also as your gateway to new adventures. This ship is more than just a vessel—it's your home in the skies, where you craft essential items that will aid you on your journeys.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!