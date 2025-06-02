Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nordic Trolls, Under A Rock

Sandbox Title Under a Rock Receives New Gameplay Video

After not hearing anything about the game for over a year, the team behind Under a Rock has released an all-new gameplay video

Article Summary Under a Rock reveals a new gameplay trailer showcasing five minutes of island survival action.

Explore a procedurally generated world teeming with exotic wildlife and unique challenges.

Construct massive bases, craft items, and customize your explorer with a rich character creator.

Tame, fight, and ride creatures while surviving dangerous nights and uncovering island secrets.

Gameforge and developer studio Nordic Trolls released a new video today for their upcoming sandbox game Under a Rock, revealing more of the gameplay. It has been a hot minute since we've heard anything about this game, as it seemed like it was one of many titles that fell through the cracks in 2024. This latest trailer gives us a better idea of how you'll go about surviving on an island full of dodo birds, giving us a good five minutes' worth of gameplay footage. Still no confirmed release date, but we're going to take a wild guess and say if it isn't out by the end of Q3 2025, don't expect to see it until 2026.

Under a Rock

You are an early-nineteenth-century explorer who has just been stranded in a strange new world, a hidden world that few can travel to (and from!), with a different evolutionary path. Dark caves, underwater environments, and a vast surface world await, all filled with their own unique challenges and resources. Explore a mysterious and colorful island populated by exotic creatures, oversized wildlife and curious natives. Unveil its secrets, build your base, survive hostile environments and dangerous nights.

Adventure Awaits: Your procedurally generated world makes each playthrough different. Craft, build, harvest, farm, fish, explore, fight and more! Prefer a simple life by the ocean or making enemies out of the natives? The choice is yours.

Your procedurally generated world makes each playthrough different. Craft, build, harvest, farm, fish, explore, fight and more! Prefer a simple life by the ocean or making enemies out of the natives? The choice is yours. Build Yourself a Home: Base-building offers a huge choice of assets to make your dream home, village or city. There is no limit as to how expansive your base can be or how many small decorative items you can place together.

Base-building offers a huge choice of assets to make your dream home, village or city. There is no limit as to how expansive your base can be or how many small decorative items you can place together. Cute But Lethal Creatures: Fight, tame, breed, and ride a variety of creatures. Tamed creatures come with different useful abilities that might be beneficial when exploring the island, or you can try your cooking skills.

Fight, tame, breed, and ride a variety of creatures. Tamed creatures come with different useful abilities that might be beneficial when exploring the island, or you can try your cooking skills. Be Unique: Create your own unique looks with the character creator that offers a diverse number of customization options.

