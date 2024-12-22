Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: My Time in Sandrock, Pathea Games, PM Studios, Sandrock Online

Sandrock Online Launches For PS5 & Nintendo Switch

Sandrock Online has come t both the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, giving players crossplay across PC and console editions

Article Summary Sandrock Online now on PS5 & Switch, with crossplay for PC and consoles!

Team up with friends to craft and explore in a vibrant shared world.

Customize characters, build workshops, and save Sandrock from collapse.

Enjoy unique battles, rich NPC stories, and endless creative quests.

Indie game developer Pathea Games and publisher PM Studios have officially launched Sandrock Online for both PS5 and Nintendo Switch. This is basically the multiplayer online version of My Time in Sandrock, where you and your friends can work together on the farm and the neighboring town within the game. The bonus to these two releases is that now you have crossplay between PC and all three major consoles, so it doesn't matter what version anyone owns; you can all work together. We have the trailer and info here for you to check out.

Sandrock Online

Step into Sandrock Online, where up to four builders can team up to breathe life into the lively town of Sandrock! Take on a variety of exciting tasks with your friends, working together to create stunning structures and leave your mark on the world. When it's time to relax, take a break to enjoy relaxing activities like a friendly game of mahjong or explore new ways to bond in this dynamic, shared world. With endless opportunities for creativity and camaraderie, this co-op mode brings a whole new way to experience the charm of Sandrock.

Welcome to your new home! Save a town on the brink of collapse, restore it to its former glory, and reap an incredible sense of accomplishment. In this captivating open-world adventure, players can customize their character, upgrade their workshop, explore the vast open world, and build strong relationships with the charming residents of Sandrock.

Build and Upgrade a Workshop to process materials and produce parts of huge structures needed to assemble piece-by-piece. Players will create hundreds of unique items to decorate their own spaces or to give to Sandrock's residents.

Explore a Vast Open World to search for rare materials, discover long-forgotten relics, or simply to travel to hard-to-reach locations for a one of a kind view.

Meet and Get to Know Over 30 NPCs, including their individual stories told across hundreds of side quests. Uncover their backstories, make meaningful connections along the way, and attend special festivals together!

Fight Intense Battles utilizes a unique hybrid combat system that allows players to quickly shift between melee combat and third-person shooting mechanics. Leverage the right weapon for the right battle to ultimately take down any opponent.

Build and Unlock Unique Skills across an array of specializations, including a master crafter, combat specialist, or social butterfly. There is something to suit any playstyle.

Use Workshop Profits to Create Farmable Land by transforming an empty prairie into rich agricultural land.

Build, Craft, and Customize: Gather resources to create and expand your plot of land, create machines, grow crops, raise animals, and sell your goods to the highest bidder. Customize your character and workshop to reflect your unique style and preferences.

