Sapper – Defuse The Bomb Simulator Will Release In March

Gaming Factory and Live Motion Games will be releasing their next game, Sapper – Defuse The Bomb Simulator, next month. Much in the same vein of Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes, the game will have you training to be the ultimate bomb defusal mechanic as you are presenting with an array of explosive devices that you'll need to figure out as the timer ticks down. If you fail, it will go up in your face. The difference between the two games is that there is NO ONE to help you, you are on your own. So your success and failure is all on you. You can check out more about it below as the game will be released on March 11th for PC, with a console edition for all three platforms coming sometime later this year.

Sapper – Defuse The Bomb Simulator is a first-person-perspective simulator that will allow you to learn the ins and outs of one of the world's most dangerous professions. Start as a rookie sapper and try to live long enough to gain professional experience and stop the mad bomber from executing his evil plan of watching the world burn. Searching, lockpicking, hacking, disarming, and operating under pressure will be your daily bread. In your world, courage is forged with the sounds of ticking bombs and the feeling of cold sweat on your back. The question is – will you have the guts to survive and stay on top of your game? Work in different locations. Explore the city, sweep the local forest, or investigate the factory. You never know from where the next bomb alert will appear.

